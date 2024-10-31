‘The Shining is camp’: Bimini shares her favourite horror films for Halloween

It turns out that Drag Race UK star Bimini, like many an LGBTQ, is something of a horror movie aficionado.

To celebrate Halloween, the star has shared her top picks of the genre with Attitude – and has aptly described The Shining as “camp”.

The late Shelly Duvall would be proud!

“As queers, when we’re growing up and discovering ourselves, we seek something other” – Bimini

Chatting to Attitude after DJing at the MUBI x Polyester Halloween party to celebrate The Substance at The Standard in London, and listing her other horror favourites, the star told us on Monday: “Death Becomes Her – it’s one of the campiest movies. Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep are a dynamic duo.”

Bimini on the decks – possibly listening to Jack Nicholson say “Heeeere’s Johnny!” on repeat (Image: provided)

“Kathy Bates in Misery, who Baga Chipz did [on Drag Race UK]. And American Horror Story: Asylum. It’s the scariest one, all about religion. Oh, and Buffy! I grew up on that.”

“And obviously The Substance – I’ve just seen it, and it’s insane!” added the star of this year’s Demi Moore-starring critical hit.

“Horror and camp go hand-in-hand” said Bimini at the Halloween-themed bash (Image: Provided)

“And The Shining. ‘Heeeere’s Johnny!’ – that’s camp!” said the star, who recently stepped out in a goth-inspired look for the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar. “Horror and camp go hand-in-hand.”

Asked to reflect on why the LGBTQ community embraces the horror genre, the 31-year-old opined over CÎROC cocktails: “It’s the mystery, the unknown; as queers, when we’re growing up and discovering ourselves, we seek something other.”

One last film tip from us: if you watch any horror film this Halloween, please, please, please make it I Saw the TV Glow!