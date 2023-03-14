The Last of Us creators confirm a third season and hint at even more

If like us, you’re hungry for more The Last of Us after THAT season finale, you’re in luck. As well as the already confirmed second season, the series’ co-creators have confirmed at last a third season and possibly more!

The Last of Us came to a close on Sunday (12 March) in the US and Monday (13 March) in the UK. Don’t worry, there won’t be any spoilers here.

Pedro Pascal stars as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in the post-apocalyptic drama about a fungal infection turning most of the world into justifiably feared Infected.

Speaking to British GQ ahead of the season finale, co-creators Neil Druckmann, who also directed the video game the show is based on and Craig Mazin discussed reactions to the show as well as its future.

The first season encompassed The Last of Us Part I. Asked if season two will do the same for the second game Mazin replied: “No. No way.”

Druckmann also confirmed: “It’s more than one season.”

Pushed on how many more seasons there would be the co-creators were understandably tight-lipped. However, Mazin teased: “We will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct.”

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in The Last of Us (Image: HBO)

Elsewhere the pair discussed the reaction the show had from fans, many of whom were fans of the game.

The show’s third episode, ‘Long, Long Time,’ remains one the series’ lowest rated episodes after being review-bombed by angry homophobes.

Episode three deviated from game to show us the gay love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

For all the hate the episode received, it also garnered praise for telling a sweet and ultimately heart-breaking gay love story.

Touching on the episode, Mazin said: “It’s an episode we’re very proud of, and it moved a lot of people.

“It’s one of the lower-rated shows on IMDb for one reason – a lot of people came on and gave it a 1/10. Not 5/10. One. The median score on that episode is 10. And the mean is an 8 or something. And that’s because there are incredibly strong opinions one way or the other.

“But I would much rather have a show that lives off of 10s and 1s, than a show that lives off of 5s.”

The series has been praised for its depiction of LGBTQ characters and storylines. Episode seven touched on Ellie’s romance with her best friend Riley, which sadly, also ended tragically.

Despite this though, fans have praised the show for going against the grain with the ‘Bury your gays’ trope.

The Last of Us is streaming now.