Troye Sivan says upcoming Something to Give Each Other tour is ‘beyond my wildest dreams’

Troye Sivan has teased his upcoming tour as being “beyond my wildest dreams.”

The Australian singer, 28, is about to embark upon his Something to Give Each Other tour starting on 29 May in Lisbon. He will then tour Europe and the UK before heading to the United States.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the launch of his collaboration with Magnum in Cannes on Thursday (16 May) the ‘Rush’ singer teased what fans could expect from his shows. “Honestly, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before. The show is shaping up to be even beyond my wildest dreams of what I thought one of my shows could ever look like. It’s really going to be something very special for me, at least. And hopefully for everyone who comes. I can’t wait. I’m so excited.”

He then went on to say that the important thing when planning the tour was that it’s “as much about the audience as it is about me.” He explained that the whole concept for the album was about giving. “This album is my something to give the world and the show is something I’m giving to the crowd. But the world is giving back so much to me and the crowd is giving something to each other as well.”

“Once the tour is finished then I’ll zone in on new music” – Troye Sivan

Sivan continued: “There’s a concept that’s been really important of community and connection at all of these levels and in all of these different ways. I want people to come to see a show that’s going to be extremely entertaining for them, but I want them to come ready to party. It’s a night for them at the end of the day.”

Looking beyond his third studio album and its tour, Sivan also touched on new music. He said he was “absolutely laser-focused” on the tour but added: “Once the tour is finished then I’ll zone in on new music.”

Tickets for the Something to Give Each Other tour are available here.