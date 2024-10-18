The Blessed Madonna on her debut album Godspeed: ‘You have to give yourself permission to step into your own power’

It’s been a long time coming, but today (18 October) The Blessed Madonna has finally released her debut album, Godspeed.

Paying homage to underground electronic music, the record spans an epic 24 tracks and features the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jacob Lusk, Clementine Douglas, Joy Crookes, Jamie Principle, Marbl, Ric Wilson and Danielle Ponder, among others.

Speaking about the album in her recent cover interview for the latest issue of Attitude – out now – the 46-year-old DJ and producer, born Marea Stamper, said: “I knew my first album had to be two things — an expansive history of the world in terms of dance music and [a record] that has the intimacy and risk that I feel is lacking elsewhere.”

Stamper, who won the Music Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, continued: “I kicked the fucking dog shit out of this album, I learned to write [songs] and did everything I said I was going to.”

“I think you have to give yourself permission to step into your own power and creative authority,” she added. “I stand with that confidence now in a way that could be considered impolite. But I don’t give a shit. Making records is a privilege and a transformative thing. I’m living proof.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stamper, who identifies as bisexual and non-binary, opened up about her affinity with the term gender-queer, which she first discovered on a computer shared with her then-fiancé.

“I don’t think anybody’s binary. I think everybody’s somewhere along the spectrum,” she said. “When I read that word [gender-queer] on the internet, on our shared computer, it pierced me like a dart. There was this kind of anarchy about it — this aggression about who you were and that [idea] that you could shift between things.”

To read her full interview, order your copy now or check out the Attitude app. The Blessed Madonna’s debut album Godspeed is out now.