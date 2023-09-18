Strictly Come Dancing: Layton Williams paired with Nikita Kuzmin as same-sex couple confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Layton Williams has been put into a same-sex partnership with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin for 2023.

The pairing was confirmed during Saturday (16 September) night’s pre-recorded launch show, which sees all 15 celebs meet their pro dancer for the first time.

Last year’s show featured two same-sex couples, with comedian and actor Jayde Adams partnering with Karen Hauer, and Radio 2 star Richie Anderson paired with Giovanni Pernice.

However, this year features just the one, but Layton and Nikita are a duo who look set to light up the dance floor in no time!

“I’ve said I want to dance with a man, I want to be thrown around” – Layton Williams

Bad Education and West End star Layton confirmed he asked to dance with a man after he was revealed as part of the line-up last month.

“I’m happy so long as it’s a guy,” he said upon being announced. “I’ve said I want to dance with a man, I want to be thrown around.”

This is Nikita’s third year on the beloved programme with a partner, after joining in 2021.

He first danced with Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of famous chef Gordon Ramsay, followed by Paralympic champion swimmer Ellie Simmonds in 2022.

On his partnership, Layton said: “He is going to whip me into shape, and keep me on the straight and narrow because I do like to think I know what I am doing and do the most, but I really don’t have a clue!”

But he is yet to make it to the final, and many fans are convinced the pair could lift the Glitterball trophy together.

Reacting to the duo on Twitter, a viewer wrote: “Layton and Nikita are the Strictly winners 2023. There, I said it.”

“Nikita and Layton. My Strictly winners. Give them the glitterball already,” commented another.

A fan weighed in: “I’m so buzzing about Layton and Nikita they’re already my winners.”

Strictly first began featuring same-sex couples in 2020, with boxing champion Nicola Adams partnering with Katya Jones.

The following year, Bake Off winner and TV star John Whaite was paired up with Johannes Radebe. The duo ended up finishing as runners-up.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer