Stranger Things creators respond to backlash over Will Byers’s coming out scene

The Duffer Brothers have responded to backlash from Stranger Things fans over Will Byers’s coming-out scene.

With the hit Netflix series’s finale airing on New Year’s Day, marking the fifth and final instalment of the franchise, the creators spoke about Chapter Seven: The Bridge.

In a Variety interview, Matt Duffer said he did not anticipate the online backlash, including homophobic comments.

“Subtle is not one of those things” – Matt Duffer on Will Byers’ coming-out scene in Stranger Things series 5

“No is the honest truth,” he explained. “Because it is, as Ross said, something we’ve been building for a really long time. I always say, Ross and I are many things, but subtle is not one of those things.”

Ross Duffer praised both the episode and Noah Schnapp‘s performance, calling it “a really brave, very vulnerable performance”.

Ross added that he had been in contact with Schnapp since the episode aired, saying the actor is “in a really good place. He’s very proud of the scene, and we’re proud of the scene”.

Noah Schnapp publicly came out in a TikTok video in 2023

Matt emphasised the importance of supporting Schnapp, a 21-year-old gay actor, noting the storyline was close to home.” Schnapp publicly came out in a TikTok video in 2023.

All episodes of Season 5 scored 7.9 or higher, except Chapter Seven: The Bridge, which features Will’s coming-out moment. That episode received a 5.6 rating, the lowest in the show’s history.

Viewers were quick to criticise the dramatic two-hour final episode, dubbing it “woke” as Will’s powers following his coming out played a key role in the finale.

“I can’t even watch it now. They ruined it for a woke stupid agenda for no reason. Stranger Things sucks,” one user wrote, despite the series hitting 34.5 million views after Volume 2 dropped on Boxing Day 2025.

According to the creators, the scene was designed to explore Will’s personal journey toward self-acceptance, while also tying into the larger narrative and his role in defeating the season’s villain, Vecna.

