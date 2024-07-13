Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park in London review: Three capes, Harry Styles, and a whole lot of magic

There’s always been something magical about Stevie Nicks. Last night at Hyde Park, that magic arrived unexpectedly early, as the legendary songstress emerged from the wings a full half-hour before her scheduled time. Draped in flowing black, her signature curls framing a face etched with decades of rock and roll, Stevie stood before us – a living, breathing piece of music history.

There’s no denying that Stevie Nicks has an unquestionably enduring cool factor. She’s so iconic that even Madonna paid homage by impersonating her in her ‘Ghost Town’ video. Of course, we probably shouldn’t mention Thorgy Thor’s turn as Stevie on RuPaul’s Drag Race – but then again, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

The show kicked off with Tom Petty’s ‘Runnin’ Down a Dream’, setting the tone for a setlist that deftly balanced Fleetwood Mac classics with solo hits. Stevie treated the crowd to beloved tracks like ‘Dreams’, ‘Gypsy’, and ‘Gold Dust Woman’. Her solo repertoire was well-represented with ‘Edge of Seventeen’ and selections from her 1981 debut Bella Donna.

Stevie kept the crowd enthralled throughout (Image: Khali Ackford)

Stevie’s voice, while noticeably lower than in her heyday, remains remarkably strong. She’s wisely adapted her singing style to suit her current range, resulting in a performance practically without a single off-key note. This vocal consistency, however, sometimes perhaps came at the expense of the raw emotion that once defined her performances – though, that said, the woman can still belt it.

All around, the crowd buzzed with admiration and encouragement. A loud shout of “Go on, Stevie!” came from a middle-aged man, while a nearby woman was heard to exclaim: “I just love her so much!” Though the audience was predominantly of a certain age, there was a significant presence of younger fans dressed in Stevie’s signature top hat and flowing lace shawls, proving that she’s truly is an icon that transcends generations.

Between songs, Stevie shared touching anecdotes, including memories of performing with Tom Petty on the same stage in 2017. Her cover of ‘Free Fallin” was a poignant highlight. She performed Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’, using the moment to urge fans to exercise their right to vote – a right she admitted to not using herself until she was 70 (though perhaps a week or so too late).

Giving the fans what they wanted, she appeared onstage in not one but three different capes from her archives throughout the night, each a nod to different eras of her career. Capes from 1981’s Bella Donna album sleeve, 1983’s ‘Stand Back’ single artwork, and 1977’s Fleetwood Mac single ‘Gold Dust Woman’ were twirled before our very eyes as Stevie performed the tracks she originally wore them for (before they inevitably end up in some V&A collection).

While Stevie’s movement throughout was limited, likely due to a recent leg injury that forced her to cancel her previous two dates, her presence was undeniable. Nobody was expecting her to be doing somersaults around the stage, of course, though her signature flourishes and twirls still sent the crowd into a frenzy. During the closing bars of ‘Edge of Seventeen’ before the encore, she did a short shimmy to either side of the stage, tambourine in motion, acknowledging those of us not lucky enough to be facing the stage head on.

The night’s biggest surprise came during the encore when Harry Styles joined Stevie on stage. Together, they performed ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ and a touching rendition of ‘Landslide’, dedicated to the late Christine McVie on what would have been her 81st birthday.

As the final notes faded into the night, it was clear that Stevie Nicks had woven her musical enchantment over Hyde Park. Despite whispers of this being her final tour, the sheer vitality of her performance and the electric response from the crowd prove that the Stevie Nicks magic is far from spent. While one might wonder how she’ll keep her shows fresh in the years to come, the truth is simple: for as long as she’s willing to step onto a stage, there will be audiences eager to fall under her spell.

Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park London setlist