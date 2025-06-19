‘Spinning around together for 25 years,’ Kylie celebrates hit 2000 single

Australian singer/songwriter Kylie Minogue‘s chart-topping single ‘Spinning Around’ was released 25 years ago today.

To mark the anniversary, Kylie took to Instagram, posting a nostalgic carousel of behind-the-scene moments and iconic stills addressed to her fans, the ‘Lovers’.

Kylie captioned her post: “Lovers, we’ve been Spinning Around together for 25 years!!!”

Fans flooded the ‘Padam Padam’ singer’s comment section, with love, disbelief and heartfelt memories.

Many were stunned that quarter of a century has passed by since Kylie debuted her iconic gold hot pants in the unforgettable music video.

BBC Three’s Glow Up judge Dominic Skinner commented: “Lies, LIES!! It’s all LIIIEESSS! It can’t have been 25 years. lol.”

‘Spinning Around’ was released on 19 June 2000, and with first-week sales of over 82,000 units, Kylie debuted atop the UK Singles Chart on 1 July 2000, making it her first number-one single in a decade.

With more than 40 years in the industry and over 100 singles to her name, Kylie recently completed the UK leg of her world Tension Tour – see Attitude’s review of her performance at The O2 in London here.

In support of her 16th studio album Tension, Kylie Minogue’s Tension Tour started on 15 February 2025 in Perth, Australia and is set to conclude on 26 August in Monterrey, Mexico

Kylie’s next stop on the tour is Latin America, starting in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 7 August.

The star recently added an extra show in Chile after no longer being able to make it to Uruguay due to “logistical issues.”