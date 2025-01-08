Sophie Thatcher praises co-star Lukas Gage’s ‘raw talent’ in hotly tipped new film Companion (EXCLUSIVE)

Sophie Thatcher, star of hit teen survival drama Yellowjackets, has heaped praise onto Lukas Gage who she stars opposite in the upcoming romantic psychological thriller Companion.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude in the current issue’s cover story with Gage, Thatcher comment on her co-star saying:“Lukas is one of the most down to earth and spontaneous actors I’ve worked with.

“You see his raw talent immediately and how easily he can snap into character, and it’s immensely impressive.”

Companion, which also stars Jack Quaid, Rupert Friend, Harvey Guillén and Megan Suri, sees Gage subverting the ‘gay best friend’ stereotype. The film is due for release on 31 January 2025.

In the same cover story Gage dropped some details about the filming, saying: “It’s by the producers of Barbarian. It’s got Barbarian twists and turns, genre-mashing, humour, horror, thriller — everything.

“We shot in upstate New York. Actually, the same town that I shot Smile 2 in. Weird! Cold Spring, New York. It’s gorgeous. It was a blast. And the house we shot in was incredible. Kind of like the one I’m shooting now, Rosebush Pruning. So unique and specifc, it’s its own character. Kind of brutalist and dark.”

“It’s about a group of friends who go to a lake house, and it goes terribly wrong,” he explained. “I can’t give [away] much more than that. But it’s a fun ride.”

Thatcher, who is best known for playing a younger version of Juliette Lewis’s character on the LOST-esque drama Yellowjackets, recently spoke to The Cut about how she developed her Companion character. “I remember them pitching a Britney Spears girl-next-door type. That’s not what I’m gonna bring to the table,” the actress explained.

“I used all these ’60s, French New Wave references. I also sent Drew Hancock, the director, a playlist that ended up kind of shifting. We talked about movie scores, and I brought up Rosemary’s Baby and the Cannibal Holocaust soundtrack. The composer for Companion, who’s amazing, took from those two references. The song that I’m humming in it is very Rosemary’s Baby, and I loved that.”

