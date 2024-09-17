SOPHIE celebrated on what would have been her 38th birthday with Google Doodle

The late SOPHIE has been celebrated with a Google Doodle over three years after she passed away.

Today would have been the Scottish musician, producer, and DJ’s 38th birthday.

The star – whose real name was Sophie Xeon – is remembered as a critical darling of pop, and for her collaborations with the likes of Charli XCX. She died on 30 January 2021 at the age of 34. The musician, who was trans, died after an accidental fall at home in Greece

“SOPHIE was a publicly shy and retiring figure”

On the official Google Doodle website, Google shared a special message from Sophie’s family to accompany the design.

“Music and the future were always at the centre of Sophie’s world,” the statement begins. “From a very young age Sophie was taken to music festivals and raves, and it was the electronic sounds and futuristic rhythms of mainly underground dance music that really appealed to her. She was greatly influenced by the early work of artists emerging at that time such as Orbital, Moby, the Prodigy, as well as some more established acts like Pet Shop Boys and Kraftwerk. Those formative memories continued to inspire Sophie throughout her life and her own career.”

The statement elsewhere continues: “While touring her own sets, as well as starting to produce pop music for other artists, Sophie and friends began developing ideas for her next era. With it she would introduce a more performative element.

“Until that point a publicly shy and retiring figure, Sophie emerged from the shadows with the ‘It’s Okay to Cry’ video. With the subsequent ‘Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides’ album and corresponding remix album and live shows, Sophie lets us into her world more, as we travel through space and time on a sonic adventure.”

In June, it was revealed that SOPHIE’s family would be releasing a posthumous album by the star, featuring collaborations with the likes of Kim Petras.