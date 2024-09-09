Slag Wars season 2 with Rebecca More and Matthew Camp: release date, trailer and more

Inclusive reality series Slag Wars is returning for a second season, bringing back familiar faces Rebecca More and two-time Attitude cover star Matthew Camp as hosts, alongside newcomer Fantasia Royale Gaga.

The show, brainchild of More and Sophie Anderson – known collectively as the Cock Destroyers – first premiered in 2020. The second season will be shown exclusively on OUTflix.

Season one of Slag Wars, which premiered in 2020, gained a devoted following thanks to its unfiltered mix of adult performers, burlesque artists, and exotic dancers. It saw seven people compete to carry on the show’s “Destroyer” legacy by becoming “the next LGBTQ+ icon.”

The new season of Slag Wars will arrive on a bittersweet note, featuring a special documentary-style episode reflecting on the legacy of Sophie Anderson, who tragically died in late 2023.

Anderson, known for her adult film work and larger-than-life personality, passed away suddenly, shocking both fans and those who worked closely with her. Her death sparked widespread grief within the LGBTQ+ and adult entertainment communities.

“Sophie and I built something special with this show, and it’s important that we honour that”

Speaking about the return of Slag Wars, Rebecca More, a close friend of Anderson, said in a statement: “I wanted to close this chapter of my life properly. Sophie and I built something special with this show, and it’s important that we honour that.”

Writing on Instagram, More added: “This season is dedicated to Sophie, we were due to have a reunion on this show but at the very last minute she wasn’t well enough to come. I am devastated we couldn’t share this moment and this is a bitter sweet release for me as I had to commence without her.

“I miss you Sophie ❤️ this one is dedicated to you and you would have loved these SLAGS!”

While Slag Wars is known for pushing the envelope, this season will introduce a few structural changes, including a point system to ensure a more structured competition. However, the freewheeling energy that made the first season a hit will remain intact, according to OUTtv’s COO, Philip Webb.

The new episodes will be released weekly, with fans eager to see how the show will continue to defy conventional reality TV norms while embracing its mission of celebrating queer identity and sexual empowerment.

The second season of Slag Wars debuts on 17 September 2024, exclusively on OUTflix.