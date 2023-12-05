Sophie Anderson: Tributes paid for icon and LGBTQ advocate

Tributes have been paid to the adult film star Sophie Anderson, who has died aged 36.

Anderson, who identified as pansexual, rose to prominence as one-half of The Cock Destroyers alongside Rebecca Jones (aka Rebecca More). The two parted in 2021.

The death of Anderson, a mother of four, comes two weeks after the death of her boyfriend, Oliver Spedding, 34, in November. Anderson’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The death was confirmed by More who posted on Instagram on Tuesday (5 December)

“I’m devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie’s passing,” Jones said. “We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her.

“The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors. We were very close, and we shared a crazy time together that was totally unique to us. That’s how I will remember her.”

Jones closed: “This is so tragic but I know you are now at peace. I will always always love you and hold a special place in my heart.”

“A sweet soul who needed and deserved love”

Anderson was an outspoken LGBTQ advocate, which has been recognised in many of the tributes that have poured in since her passing.

Drag Race UK‘s Divina De Campo wrote on X: “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of darling Sophie Anderson. She was outrageous but she was also incredibly sweet and a continuous advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community and her industry. A genuinely sweet soul. Rest in peace darling.”

World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, wrote: “She was a champion of sex positivity, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and a truly joyous member of the community.”

Sophie Anderson, social media superstar and 1/2 of the C*ck Destroyers, has passed away. She was a champion of sex positivity, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and a truly joyous member of the community.



The Terrence Higgins Trust remembered Anderson’s activism on their behalf, sharing an image of Anderson and More running a charity race in 2019. “Sophie and Rebecca have done so much to support our work — taking on challenges to raise money and tackle HIV stigma,” the charity has said.

We’re so sad to hear about the death of Sophie Anderson.



Sophie and Rebecca have done so much to support our work — taking on challenges to raise money and tackle HIV stigma.



A fan paid tribute describing Anderson as an “icon to us queers”. Meanwhile, Drag performer Holestar added Anderson was “a sweet soul who needed and deserved love.”

The Cock Destroyers were a cultural reset for the the guys, girlies and non binary friends.

Sex positive with oodles of camp.



Beyond the memes, she was clearly a sweet soul who needed and deserved love.



“She empowered our queer community to embrace our true identity, explore our sexual power, and, most importantly, break free from shame,” wrote broadcaster James Barr.

Another fan said Anderson’s “impact on queer culture was immeasurable”. One person who met Anderson remembered “she was so kind and fun.”

Meanwhile, writer and artist Sam Morris said it was a “huge joy” to know Anderson. He also said she was an “absolute pleasure in every way.”

He continued: “Your nature always inspired me, your kindness, your openness. For someone who had been through so much, you only shared joy with the world. I hope you are finally at peace now.”

RIP Sophie Anderson.