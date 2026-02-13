‘It was a great excitement to us all when he came out’ Sir Ian Mckellen on LGBTQ+ politicians past and present (EXCLUSIVE)

Sir Ian McKellen was in attendance at the Attitude 101 event at Rosewood London today (13 February), where he praised LGBTQ+ trailblazers in politics.

Showing support for Attitude cover star Zack Polanski, McKellen paid tribute to Chris Smith, Baron Smith of Finsbury, an openly gay politician.

“The first was Chris Smith, Labour minister for culture,” he said, pointing to Smith, who served as the first Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport from 1997 to 2001.

“It was a great excitement to us all when he came out” – Sir Ian McKellen on Chris Smith being an LGBTQ+ trailblazer

He recalled Smith’s “distinguished career after politics”, after leaving the House of Commons in 2005 and becoming a life peer, later chairing the Environment Agency from 2008 to 2014.

“It was a great excitement to us all when he came out,” McKellen said, marking the moment the politician publicly came out as gay in November 1984 during a rally in Rugby.

Ahead of the Green Party leader’s speech, he said: “I’m very interested to hear” Polanski speaking at the Attitude 101 charity lunch.

“It’s about the real trailblazers in this country” – Zack Polanski speaking at the Attitude 101 lunch 2026

In his speech, the Attitude cover star reflected on receiving the Trailblazer title. He said: “Other than feeling lovely, it starts to feel very absurd.”

Turning his attention to his partner Richie, who works in palliative care, he added: “This isn’t just about Richie, it’s about the real trailblazers in this country — the nurses, the doctors, the healthcare workers.”

A portrait of McKellen raised £17,000 for charity after a dramatic push at today’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, charity lunch.