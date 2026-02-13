Ian McKellen painting raises massive £17,000 at Attitude 101 auction as star himself works the room to raise funds

A portrait of Sir Ian McKellen has raised £17,000 for charity after a dramatic push at today’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, charity lunch at Rosewood London.

The artwork, created by Spanish artist Julia de Gabriel who flew over especially to present the piece to Sir Ian, was auctioned in support of the Peter Tatchell Foundation, with all proceeds going towards its global LGBTQ+ human rights work.

The winning bid came from Suki Sandhu OBE, who appeared on this year’s Attitude 101 list.

The auction had been moving steadily before stalling at around the £6,000 mark. With bids slowing, Sir Ian stepped in personally. Leaving his seat, he walked to the stage, lifted the painting from its easel, and carried it around the room, showing it to guests and encouraging further donations.

The impromptu moment reignited the room, prompting a fresh wave of bids that eventually pushed the final price to an £17,000.

After the sale, Peter Tatchell told Attitude the moment had been “nailbiting”.

The funds raised will support the ongoing work of the Peter Tatchell Foundation, which campaigns for LGBTQ+ rights in the UK and internationally, including support for people fleeing persecution.

McKellen later took to the Attitude 101 red carpet to sign the artwork for Sandhu.

Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, celebrates 100 LGBTQ+ trailblazers each year across culture, business, sport, media, and public life, alongside a fundraising programme benefiting partner charities.