Ian McKellen teases return of Gandalf the Grey in upcoming Lord of the Rings spin-off, The Hunt for Gollum

Actor Ian McKellen has hinted at returning to his role as the beloved Gandalf the Grey in an upcoming Lord of the Rings spin-off.

Entitled, The Hunt for Gollum, the film is set for release in 2027, will be directed by Andy Serkis – who also portrays the titular character – and produced by Peter Jackson.

“It’s going to be directed by Gollum and it’s all about Gollum” – Ian McKellen on the upcoming film

Speaking at the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in London over the weekend, McKellen said, according to Entertainment Weekly: “I hear there’s going to be another movie set in Middle Earth and it’s going to start filming in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum and it’s all about Gollum.”

“There’s a character in the movie called Frodo and there’s a character called Gandalf” – McKellen on the return of his character

He also revealed some details about the cast, stating: “Well, I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: there’s a character in the movie called Frodo and there’s a character called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed.”

Elijah Wood, who played Frodo in the original films, was also present at the event, though neither actor confirmed if they would return to their roles.

The film is expected to follow Gandalf on his hunt for Gollum, set during the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. In the original movie released in 2001, Gandalf tells Frodo, “I looked everywhere for the creature Gollum. But the Enemy found him first.”

The franchise continued with The Two Towers in 2002 and The Return of the King in 2003.

“I feel sorry for any famous person who feels they can’t come out” – McKellen on closeted actors

The 86-year-old, who came out publicly as gay in 1988, gave his advice to young actors struggling to come out in an interview with The Times earlier this year: “I have never met anybody who came out who regretted it.”

“I feel sorry for any famous person who feels they can’t come out,” he continued, encouraging them to come into the “sunshine”.

He made an unexpected appearance at Glastonbury earlier this year, joining the Scissor Sisters on stage to perform a spoken word segment from one of their songs ‘Invisible Light’.

The Golden Globe winner could be seen backstage, emotional and covering his face after his performance, as the audience chanted his name.