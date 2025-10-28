Jeremy Corbyn starring in upcoming Wicked inspired drag Christmas pantomime: ‘Oh yes I am’

Jeremy Corbyn has been announced to star in the upcoming drag Christmas pantomime Wicked Witches: A Popular Panto at a north London theatre.

Written and directed by Shane ShayShay Konno, the “outrageous drag-cabaret mash-up” will take place at the Pleasance Theatre near Caledonian Road, offering both and “adults-only”, and PG version.

The former Labour Party leader is set to play the Wizard of Oz-lington alongside drag artist Gigi Zahir, who will play the wicked witch Adelphaba in the Wicked-inspired theatre show.

“It’s fun, inclusive, and a brilliant celebration of creativity” – Jeremy Corbyn on his upcoming role in Wicked Witches: A Popular Panto

According to BBC News, Corbyn said: “The Pleasance (Theatre) has been at the heart of our community for 30 years, and local theatre like this deserves our support.”

“Panto brings people together – it’s fun, inclusive, and a brilliant celebration of creativity,” the Your Party leader added.

“It’s a pleasure to conjure up a little festive magic with the Pleasance in their 30th year. Local theatre is where the real wizardry happens – sparking imagination and spreading a bit of joy.”

Posting the announcement to X with a photo of him with his arms outstretched behind the play’s banner, he wrote: “Oh yes I am!”

“Wicked witches? You should dress as [Margaret] Thatcher” – one user commented under Corbyn’s announcement

Followers were quick to comment, writing: “Finally a stage where no one can interrupt his performance,” in a nod to his seat in Parliament.

Another wrote: “Wicked witches? You should dress as [Margaret] Thatcher – that’ll frighten the kiddies.”

Eleanor Burke, also known as Apple Derrieres, will play the Good Witch Kelly Oz-Born, Ro Suppa will play Dorothy, or “Dor,” with Lew Ray as Tin 2.0 and Nick MacDuff as the Scarecrow.

The official theatre synopsis reads: “Twenty years after that fateful trip over the rainbow, Dor is dragged back to the Borough of Oz-lington by a surprise snowstorm, where she reunites with her OG squad (featuring a glow-up Tin 2.0) to try and save Christmas.”

“His cameo adds a touch of local sparkle to our wickedly funny festive panto” – Ellie Simpson, head of theatre at Pleasance London on Corbyn’s cameo

Ellie Simpson, head of theatre at Pleasance London, said: “Jeremy’s as much a part of Islington as the Yellow Brick Road is of Oz – so who better to play the Wizard of Oz-lington? His cameo adds a touch of local sparkle to our wickedly funny festive panto, which marks Pleasance’s first in over twenty years and raises the curtain on our 30th anniversary celebrations.”

The Wicked Witches: A Popular Panto will run at the Pleasance Theatre in north London from 21 November to 28 December 2025.

An adults-only version will run from 18 November to 22 December, 2025, at 19:00 and 19:30, with ticket prices ranging from £10 to £33.

Listings and ticket information can be found on the official Pleasance Theatre website.