Singer BombayMami on video for new single ‘Hot Boyz’: ‘It’s drama, it’s desi, it’s divine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Growing up in Switzerland with a Swiss mother and Indian father, singer BombayMami was exposed to a unique cultural upbringing, which is evident her radio-friendly music that effortless blends both sides of her cultural identity.



Having performed at last year’s UK Black Pride, she’s also fierce supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, and her latest single ‘Hot Boyz’ is an ode to all her gay friends and fans.



Here, we catch up with BombayMami to discuss the latest single…

Tell us about ‘Hot Boyz’ and its link to the LGBT+ community.

‘Hot Boyz’ is an anthem for all the spicy, sassy, and soft boys who know how to serve attitude and eyeliner. It’s my love letter to the boys who flirt better than me, move like honey, and aren’t afraid to turn up the heat – whether they’re masc, femme, or anything in between. It’s giving freedom. It’s giving “don’t box me in.” Basically, it’s giving Hot Boyz.

Sell the new song and video to us…

This track is for your inner diva and outer baddie. Play it when you’re walking to work, strutting through heartbreak, or texting your situationship at 2AM. ‘Hot Boyz’ is a whole mood. And the video? Your auntie might blush…

What’s the concept of the music video?

Think Bollywood fever dreams meet Hot Boyz. It’s drama, it’s desi, it’s divine. I wanted to create a world where tradition and rebellion dance together… literally.

In terms of your South Asian heritage, how do you feel the song and this video represent that culture?

(Image: Morgan Layla Williams)

It’s the chaotic beauty of South Asia… colours, rhythm, heat. We’re reclaiming space in a culture that often pushes queerness into the shadows. I’m bringing the auntie-approved fabrics, the ancestral beats, and mixing them with what I love… Hot Boyz.

How are you repesenting the South Asian LGBTQ+ scene by being an ally in that space?

South Asian queer folks are thriving, from underground club scenes in Delhi to ballrooms in London. They’ve been breaking barriers with tenacity and glitter. I’m not here to speak for anyone, but I’ll always use my mic to uplift, celebrate, and make sure our queer brown fam feels seen and sexy.