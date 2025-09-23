Simon Amstell gets cheeky in promo shoot for London comedy show, I Love It Here

Comedian and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Simon Amstell bared all in a new promo shoot for his upcoming stand-up show, I Love It Here, which runs exclusively in London for four nights this autumn.

Amstell first rose to prominence as the youngest finalist of the BBC New Comedy Awards and later as the host of Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

His new material is described as his most honest and uplifting yet, drawing on his experiences in Los Angeles, where he found a sense of peace and love, only for it to be disrupted by a figure from his past.

“I see these images as collaborative works that draw on Simon’s own photography” – designer Sam Ashby on Simon Amstell’s I Love It Here posters

To mark the announcement, Amstell released a series of cheeky, eye-catching posters for the show, produced in collaboration with designer Sam Ashby.

(Image: Sam Ashby) (Image: Sam Ashby)

Ashby, who previously worked on posters for All Of Us Strangers, said in a news release: “Simon and I were introduced by a mutual friend some time ago and shared our creative work with each other – me: my films and poster design; Simon: his beautiful photography, which remains a personal, unseen project.

“I don’t really consider myself a photographer despite shooting my own films, so I see these images as collaborative works that draw on Simon’s own photography, even using his camera.”

On the inspiration behind the photoshoot, he added: “The aim was to reveal a side of Simon which people may not have encountered before – something freer, perhaps more open. That sense of freedom feels central to the spirit of this new show.”

“A desperate, hilarious attempt at surrender” – organisers describing Amstell’s new show

The internationally acclaimed performer, dubbed “the undisputed king of the stand-up confessional” by the Evening Standard, will bring the show to Arches London Bridge from Wednesday 22 to Saturday 25 October 2025.

According to organisers, I Love It Here is a “a desperate, hilarious attempt at surrender” and a departure from the more depression-focused work of his previous projects such as Numb.

Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday 24 September at 10am, with general sale Thursday 25 September at 10am, available via the show’s official website.