Shia LaBeouf says ‘gay people are scary’ after arrest over alleged homophobic slurs

Shia LaBeouf has spoken out in light of his arrest last month, admitting he thinks “gay people are scary” and stating that if that view makes him “homophobic”, then he is.

LaBeouf was accused of using homophobic slurs against two queer men following his arrest on 16 February outside a bar in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

One of the men, Jeffrey Damnit, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor repeatedly shouted: “You’re a fucking faggot” while trying to attack him.

“Big gay people are scary to me” – Shia LaBeouf in light of his arrest after alleged homophobic slurs

LaBeouf, since released from custody, has spoken out about the allegations, blaming his “small man complex” for the alleged attack.

Speaking on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, he said: “I think I have a small man complex. Some kind of Napoleonic. I don’t know what it is. I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego more so than my drinking.”

In light of his arrest, LaBeouf addressed what spurred his anger: “I’ll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me.”

“I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I am that” – LaBeouf alleges he was touched by a gay man in light of his arrest

“When I’m standing by myself and three gay men are next to me touching my leg, I get scared,” LaBeouf continued. “I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I am that.”

He alleged that he was touched by one of the men outside the bar in New Orleans.

Moving past his arrest, he spoke about his Napoleon complex: “Being challenged, my masculinity being challenged, somebody touching my girl, touch my kid.”

“Be gay over there though. Don’t be gay in my lap” – LaBeouf on his arrest

LaBeouf added: “I’m good with gay. Be gay over there though. Don’t be gay in my lap.”

In light of the alleged attack, LaBeouf’s next hearing in New Orleans criminal court is scheduled for 19 March 2026.

LaBeouf has previously faced controversy over alleged use of homophobic language. In 2017, while intoxicated, he called a police officer a “fag”.

LaBeouf has not been convicted of any offence in relation to the incident, and the allegations remain before the court.