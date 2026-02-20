Shia LaBeouf accused of shouting homophobic slurs at drag artist during Mardi Gras arrest

Shia LaBeouf has been accused by two queer men of using homophobic slurs towards them following his arrest on Monday (16 February).

The 39-year-old actor was arrested outside a bar in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, and now faces two counts of misdemeanour/simple battery.

The two men, Jeffrey Damnit, who was dressed in drag, and Nathan Thomas Reed, say LaBeouf directed homophobic slurs at them.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the incident, Damnit alleged LaBeouf repeatedly shouted: “You’re a fucking faggot” while trying to attack him.

“He smashed into me, knocking me into some boxes,” Jeffrey explained this happened around 5pm on Monday. “Then he turned around screaming, ‘Don’t you fucking push me. I’ll kill you.’ I hadn’t touched him.”

“He said he’d ‘kick my ass’ and called me a faggot,” Jeffrey added. “I told him I wasn’t going to fight him. I wasn’t giving him that.”

After leaving two bartenders injured, LaBeouf was arrested outside R Bar, but Damnit claimed: “He started pacing in the street, yelling, ‘You’re all a bunch of fucking faggots. I’ll kick your ass.’”

LaBeouf was released from custody just hours later and was seen dancing in the streets in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Anytime somebody insists on calling me a ‘faggot’ and threatening to hurt me because of it – that’s not something you ever get used to,” Damnit added.

Louisiana law allows for hate crime enhancements if someone is targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, although the homophobic slurs were omitted from the official court documents.

If found guilty of a hate crime in Louisiana, the offender risks a fine of $5,000 (£4,150)

Louisiana law states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to select the victim of the following offences against person and property because of actual or perceived race, age, gender, religion, colour, creed, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, or ancestry of that person.”

If the alleged offender is found guilty of the hate crime, they risk a fine of $5,000 (£4,150).

In light of the alleged attack, LaBeouf’s next hearing in New Orleans criminal court is scheduled for 19 March 2026.

LaBeouf has previously faced controversy over alleged use of homophobic language. In 2017, at the age of 28, he allegedly said, while intoxicated and being taken into custody: “I have millions and millions of dollars and attorneys. I’m going to ruin your career,” before calling the police officer a “fag”.

Attitude has contacted LaBeouf’s representative for comment.