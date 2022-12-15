Fans think this Wednesday character is trans-coded and we agree

Ever since its release, Netflix’s Wednesday has been a roaring success with both new and old fans of the classic Addams family character.

The series sees young Wednesday Addams sent off to the Nevermore Academy. Here, she must thwart a terrifying killing spree and an age-old mystery.

In fact, Wednesday has been so popular it’s knocked Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story off as the platform’s No. 2 most popular English-language series of all time, as reported by Variety. It currently boasts an 86% rating with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and a 72% rating from critics.

As fans keenly discuss whether Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday is neurodivergent-coded, fans are also discussing whether another character is trans-coded.

In the first episode, we and Wednesday meet Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), a colorful werewolf who has trouble transitioning into her supernatural form.

Beyond our choice of words there, the comparisons are hard to ignore. First, there’s Enid’s hair – blonde in the middle with blue ends on oneside and pink on the other. It’s basically the trans flag.

And we’re not the only ones to make the connection.

does anyone get the vibe enid the character from wednesday is like sub-context trans? the hair color resembles a trans flag, she is a “late bloomer” and gets threatened to be sent to a “wolf conversion camp” and she has a hyperfeminine aesthetic — homeofsexual 🌒🌑🌘 (@homeofsexual__) December 6, 2022

Secondly, during the series (minor spoilers) Enid’s parents consider sending her to a werewolf ‘conversion therapy’ camp. After finding out she hasn’t “wolf-ed out” they hope she can be “normal”.

Also, Enid’s fear of losing her family will be very familiar to many LGBTQ people.

Other fans have pointed to jumpers Enid wears, with one, in particular, bearing a remarkable resemblance to the lesbian flag.

enid sinclair from wednesday is a trans lesbian pic.twitter.com/kPa7kpGPgO — your fave is lgbtq (@favislgbtq) December 13, 2022

“Enid is absolutely a trans fem stand in and I love it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Watching Wednesday. Love the show. Enid is absolutely a trans fem stand in and I love it — Sage Evelene (@NotSageForWork) December 7, 2022

Someone else wrote: “Enid in Wednesday feels so heavily trans coded that I kind of can’t believe they didn’t have her be a werecatgirl”.

Enid in Wednesday feels so heavily trans coded that I kind of can’t believe they didn’t have her be a werecatgirl — AssignedBillie@Birth (@BillieAsHell) December 6, 2022

There’s also just the absolute abundance of colour and rainbows in which Enid decorates her space and herself with, which we just love.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.