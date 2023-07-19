Lee Pace calls husband Matthew Foley ‘the best thing that ever happened to me’

Guardians of the Galaxy star Lee Pace has opened up about his marriage to Matthew Foley.

The 44-year-old Texan actor confirmed he’d married Foley, an executive at Thom Browne, last year.

Pace came out publicly as a “member of the queer community” in 2018.

In a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, he shared that he’s finding married life “wonderful.”

He also added that getting married was “the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Discussing a range of topics throughout the conversation, Pace also commented that he doesn’t understand dating world anymore.

“When I look back, I remember that it was nice just to meet someone new and really look at them and be like, ‘Are we going to have a relationship? What’s going to happen now?’”

Pace also gave his take on sex scenes and the presumed awkwardness in filming them.

“I’ve had sex scenes with a lot of really great friends” – Lee Pace

“I’ve had sex scenes with a lot of really great friends, so I’ve had nothing but good experiences with them.”

He also shared that he feels “lucky” to have been friends with lots of the people he’s filmed sex scenes with.

Pace has previously shared with GQ that he’d “love to have kids.”

In the interview, he also added: “I think there’s nothing better than little kids running around.”

Pace stars in season 2 of Foundation, an Apple TV+ sci-fi saga that returned to the platform on 14 July.

In the show, he plays Brother Day (Cleon XII, XIII and XVII). The character is a series of genetic clones of Cleon I who reigns as Emperor of the Galactic Empire.

continues with Brother Day and Demerzel trying to save their galactic empire.