Former Olympic skiier Gus Kenworthy has spilled the details on his sex life, revealing in a new interview that he thinks he may have had more group sex than one on one sex in his lifetime.

Speaking to Drag Race favourite Katya in a new interview for Grindr’s web series Who’s The Asshole?, Kenworthy was asked where he stands on threesomes, responding affrimatively: “I like threesomes.”

“I’ve had a lot of threesomes, I would say I’ve had more threesomes than I’ve had sex one on one with people because I’ve been in relationships with people almost my entire life,” Kenworthy went on.

“During some of those relationships, at the beginning they’ve all been monogamous but at the end when they’ve been open I’ve had sex with other people without my partner, but most of the times that I’ve had sex with other people has been a threesome or a foursome.”

The sports star, who recently announced the launch of his new queer book club, revealed he and his former partners have had to, on occasion, ask their third party to leave for whatever reason.

“What if they cried?” Katya asked. “Then I’m like ‘Okay you can stay, you can keep crying but just go over there and jerk off’,” Kenworthy laughed, before clarifying: “I’ve never had anybody cry!”

He also revealed he believes that equality in desire is key for making group sex work. “My advice for threesomes is if you’re picking up a third, granted it’s hard to know for sure, but make sure they’re equally into you and your partner,” he said. “That’s the thing that ends up being the thing that makes threesomes not work.

“If one person is into one person but not the other or you’re kind of doing something begrudgingly, it creates a weird dynamic.”