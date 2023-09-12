Sarah Jessica Parker to make London West End debut in Plaza Suite: How to get tickets

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to make her West End Debut in the upcoming Plaza Suite play at London’s Savoy Theatre, with tickets on sale this week.

The Sex and the City and And Just Like That star will also appear alongside actor husband Matthew Broderick. Plaza Suite will play a limited run from 15 January to 31 March 2024.

Coming straight from Broadway, Plaza Suite tells the stories of three different couples, played by SJP and Broderick.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Mathew Broderick star in Plaza Suite (Image: Joan Marcus)

“Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay.

“And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom,” according to the show’s official blurb.

In a review of the Broadway version, the Guardian praised SJP’s comedic prowess.

“In every scene, Parker is giving the most, carrying the comedy on her narrow shoulders – slumped for Karen, shrugging for Muriel, a wilting if increasingly frantic flower for mother-of-the-bride Norma.”

How to get tickets for Plaza Suite in London

Tickets for Plaza Suite will go on early sale from Thursday 14 September at 10:00 am.

Additionally, early access sign-up is available now until Wednesday 13 September at 4:00 pm.

Tickets will also go on general sale on Friday 15 September at 10.00 am.

A limited number of £40 tickets will also be available for every performance as part of an online weekly lottery. The play’s official website will announce details of the lottery soon.

Tickets for Plaza Suite are available from plazasuiteuk.com