Scissor Sisters announce reunion tour to celebrate 20 years of debut album

Scissor Sisters have announced a reunion tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

The group released their self-titled debut, Scissor Sisters, in 2004, with the record going on to become the best-selling album that year in the UK. It has since sold over 3 million copies worldwide, and is the 20th biggest-selling album of the 21st century and the 35th biggest-selling album of all time in the UK.

The reunion tour will include singer Jake Shears, multi-instrumentalist Babydaddy and guitarist Del Marquis, who will perform together as the Scissor Sisters for the first time in 12 years.

The setlist will feature all the songs from their debut record, including hits like ‘Take Your Mama’ and ‘Filthy/Gorgeous’, along with select hits from their subsequent albums, Ta-Dah, Nightwork and Magic Hour.

“We put queer culture in the mainstream at a time when there wasn’t much of it there” – Babydaddy

“It’s the 20th anniversary of our debut album, so it really feels like the right time to revisit all the intense excitement of that moment,” Shears said in a statement.

He added: “I think the impetus for this reunion was really a YouTube screening of Scissor Sisters: Live at The O2 that happened during lockdown. I don’t think I’d seen that show since it was filmed in 2007, but we were all kind of surprised by how great it was. And chatting with fans during the screening really brought back what a special moment it was for all of us.”

Reflecting on the band’s legacy, Babydaddy said: “There’s something really special about us being a gay band, a queer band, who really pushed into the mainstream with that album. We want to revisit that because there weren’t as many queer acts breaking through in that way 20 years ago. We do acknowledge that we did something pretty unique back then just by putting ourselves out there as queer people. We put queer culture in the mainstream at a time when there wasn’t much of it there.”

“There will always be a little bit of anarchy and chaos in our live shows” said Marquis. “That’s the magic ingredient of the Scissor Sisters, and we’re definitely going to bring that ‘anything can happen’ energy back again.”

Missing from the reunion is bandmate Ana Matronic, who decided not to join the reunion to focus on other projects.

“We’ve spent a lot of time collectively thinking about what we can add to our show that isn’t a ‘replacement’ for Ana in any way,” Marquis said. “She’s part of the spirit of this band and we want to honour that.”

Shears added: “The way I see it is this: if it’s gonna be different, why not make it an interesting kind of different?”

For the first time in over a decade, we will come together again, live next May across the UK & IRE. Sign up for the exclusive pre-sale https://t.co/vC1Ie40u7N – which then commences at 10am 6th Nov. General sale starts at 10am 8th Nov. See you very soon. Jake, Babydaddy, Del ✂️ pic.twitter.com/Z450R2E7aq — Scissor Sisters (@scissorsisters) October 31, 2024

Along with the reunion tour, the band will release a reissue their debut album on vinyl on 22 November, with a deluxe expanded edition to follow next year.

See the tour dates below:

Fri, 16 May 2025 – Nottingham, Utilita Arena

Sat, 17 May 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Mon, 19 May 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre

Tues, 20 May 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Wed, 21 May 2025 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

Fri, 23 May 2025 – London, The O2

Sat, 24 May 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sun, 25 May 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Tue, 27 May 2025 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Wed, 28 May 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena

Tickets for the Scissor Sisters reunion tour go on pre-sale on 6 November at 9am, with the general on sale following on 8 November at 9am. For more information visit scissorsisters.com.