Drag queens in Manchester played a vital role in supporting the LGBTQ+ community during the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s. Now, their legacy is to be explored in a new heritage project by two charities.

The National HIV Story Trust (NHST) and George House Trust have launched an urgent appeal for former performers, organisers and venue workers to share their memories and memorabilia from legendary venues such as The Number 1 Club and Paradise Factory from that time.

During the Margaret Thatcher era, drag performers turned cabaret stages into fundraising platforms, raising money for hospice care and providing support to those affected by the epidemic.

Preserving drag history

The project hopes to document this part of Manchester’s LGBTQ+ history by preserving photographs, footage, costumes and first-hand accounts from those who took part in the fight against AIDS for future generations to learn from.

Paul Coleman, co-founder and chair of the National HIV Story Trust, said in a news release: “Drag performers weren’t just entertainers during the AIDS pandemic; they were lifesavers, community leaders and grief counsellors.”

“In Manchester’s darkest hours, cabaret stages were the frontlines of resistance and care. This history is at risk of being lost as the generation who lived through it grows older.”

An urgent appeal for “priceless first-hand testimonies” during the AIDS epidemic

That’s why, he said, the charities are putting out an urgent appeal to collect “priceless first-hand testimonies” so that “future generations understand the extraordinary power and bravery of Manchester’s drag community.”

Alex Sparrowhawk, director of delivery and impact at George House Trust, said that the charity was “born out of community mobilisation during the peak of the crisis in Manchester, and drag queens were central to that effort”.

“We are proud to partner with NHST to honour these icons and ensure our shared archive at Manchester Central Library reflects the true diversity and courage of our history.”

How to take part

To drive this research, George House Trust have created a new six-month paid Project Assistant placement based in Manchester. They will be responsible for recording intimate video interviews with surviving queens, cataloguing rare performance footage, and preserving surviving costumes.

The full placement application is available to view here.

For those wanting to be a part of the project, get in touch with the National HIV Story Trust at contact@nhst.org.uk.