Ben McDonnell may have been murdered before he could win the prize money on The Traitors: New Blood, the first-ever US civilian edition of the hit reality competition, but he gained something much more meaningful than just a cash prize. The self-proclaimed gay cowboy from Texas entered the game of deception hoping to use the winnings to help fund the animal sanctuary he runs with his fiancé, AJ, which is home to more than 70 animals (including a mini cow named 2 per cent). But with his time in the castle cut short and winning out of reach, McDonnell reflects on the other wins he gained during the competition: a genuine sense of belonging, a father figure and inner peace.



Speaking exclusively to Attitude about his experience, McDonnell opens up about challenging stereotypes surrounding gay cowboys, finally feeling like “one of the boys” and why his co-star Joe Vanella became “the dad I wish I had” after being disowned by his stepfather when he came out. And by the sounds of it… this won’t be the last we see of him on our screens.

Attitude: Going into the competition, what was your plan for the prize money if you won?

Ben McDonnell: Going into the competition, my plan was to use the prize money to help fund our animal sanctuary, which we call BEAJ Ranch (Ben + AJ). We have over 70 animals, including dogs, cats, horses, goats, chickens, a koi pond full of fish, a mini cow named 2 per cent, a house pig named Phil, and our newest addition, a piglet named Alan CunningHam. Yes, named after Alan Cumming himself! My goal was to win enough money to rescue even more animals, because let me tell you, feeding over 70 animals and keeping up with their vet bills is NOT cheap! Of course, I probably would have treated myself to something nice along the way. A new Louis Vuitton bag or Cartier bracelet never hurt anybody! But to be completely honest, something shifted for me during the competition. After the feast episode, when we really started learning about everyone’s “whys” and hearing stories from people like Shane and Abbey B., I actually started to feel differently about winning. I went into the game wanting that money, but as I got to know everyone, I realised there were people there whose lives could be changed in ways I hadn’t fully considered. I even started to feel like I might be guilty if I won, because I genuinely believed some of the other contestants were more deserving of it than I was. It’s a strange feeling to enter a competition determined to win and then find yourself rooting for other people to walk away with the prize. But I think that says a lot about the connections we made in that castle.

You were filming a long way from Texas. Had you ever been away from home for that long before? How did you find it? What did you miss?

I’m actually pretty used to travelling. My best friends and I usually spend some time sailing around the Mediterranean or the South of France during the summer, so being away from Texas wasn’t necessarily new to me. Of course, I missed AJ and all 70-plus animals back at the ranch, but there was also something incredibly nice about having a little peace and quiet! Not having my phone or any real connection to the outside world was both blissful and absolute torture at the same time. I’m pretty active on social media, and I host a weekly podcast, It’s Ben a Week, which I had to pre-record episodes for before leaving. So taking a break from constantly being connected was actually really refreshing. But then there’s that little voice in the back of your head wondering, “Who’s trying to contact me? What am I missing? What’s happening in the world?” I think I asked someone every single day if Beyoncé had dropped a new album. I had my priorities! And to make matters worse, my birthday happened while I was away! So between disappearing from social media, pre-recording my podcast, and being completely unreachable on my birthday, I was convinced everyone back home was going to think I’d checked myself into rehab. Naturally, the first thing I posted to my Instagram Story when I got my phone back was a photo of me holding a martini. Just wanted to clear up any rumours before they started. Cheers!

How did you find Scotland compared to Texas? Did anything surprise you?

Scotland was absolutely breathtaking! I couldn’t get over how green and beautiful everything was. Coming from Texas, I’m used to wide-open spaces, horses, and plenty of sunshine, but Scotland felt like something out of a fairy tale. The rolling green hills, the castles, and especially the history were incredible. In Texas, we just don’t have that kind of centuries-old history around every corner. It was fascinating to be surrounded by buildings and landscapes that have been there for hundreds of years. Now, I will say, you Brits need to work on your cocktail pours! Everything was so perfectly measured. I’m used to a bartender having a slightly heavier hand, so I remember asking for a ‘gay bar pour.’ You know, three-quarters vodka and a splash of Diet Coke! Apparently, that’s not how things work over there. And I never got used to driving on the opposite side of the road! Not only are you driving on the opposite side, but the steering wheel is on the other side of the car, too. My brain simply couldn’t process it. Every time we got into a car, I felt like we were about to have a head-on collision! Between the cocktails and the driving, I’m honestly surprised I survived Scotland long enough to get murdered in the castle.

The Traitors: New Blood – Ben McDonnell (Image: Sam McElwee/NBC)

You describe yourself as a cowboy, but how does being a gay cowboy fit into the wider Texas cowboy community? Have you always felt welcomed, or is that something you’ve had to work for?

I think there’s this misconception that being a cowboy and being gay are somehow mutually exclusive. And they’re absolutely not. I’ve been riding horses and competing in barrel racing for over 20 years. This isn’t an act I put on for television. But growing up gay, I definitely struggled with feeling like I belonged in traditionally masculine spaces. There’s often this unspoken expectation of what a man is supposed to look like, sound like, or act like. And when you don’t necessarily fit that mould, you become very aware of it. I’ll admit, when AJ and I first moved to Texas, I was a little nervous about how we’d be received. Texas has a reputation, especially when it comes to being gay in a more conservative, rural community. But I’ve actually been pleasantly surprised by how welcoming everyone has been. We’ve built a wonderful life here, and I’ve found the cowboy and horse community to be incredibly accepting. I really haven’t experienced much hate or homophobia, at least not to my face! Haha. What’s interesting is that the horse world has actually given me a lot of confidence. When you’re competing, the clock doesn’t care whether you’re gay or straight. Your horse certainly doesn’t care. You either know what you’re doing or you don’t. I think visibility is incredibly important, especially in places like Texas. I love being able to challenge people’s expectations of what a gay man looks like. You can wear cowboy boots, ride horses, live on a ranch, and still be unapologetically gay. And I hope that some young gay kid growing up in a small town sees me on television and realises they don’t have to choose between the things they love and who they are.

How did that compare to being in the castle?

The castle was an interesting experience because I went into it expecting a competition, but I ended up finding something much more personal. For most of my life, I’ve struggled with feeling completely comfortable in groups of straight men. Not necessarily because anyone was doing anything wrong, but because of experiences growing up that made me feel different. In the castle, I found myself surrounded by these guys who genuinely embraced me for who I was. There wasn’t this feeling that I needed to tone down my personality or prove that I belonged. I could be the loud, ridiculous, gay cowboy that I am, and nobody seemed to think twice about it. The irony is that I went into a game built entirely around distrust and deception, and somehow found one of the most genuine feelings of acceptance I’ve ever experienced.

You shared a lovely moment with your male castle mates where you said you felt like “one of the boys”. What did that friendship and sense of belonging mean to you?

That moment was so much bigger than what people saw on television. Growing up gay, I often felt like I was on the outside looking in when it came to male friendships. There’s something incredibly difficult about being a young boy and feeling like you’re different from the other boys around you, especially when all you really want is to belong. And I think those feelings stay with you much longer than people realise. Fast-forward to me as an adult, sitting in a castle in Scotland with this group of men who genuinely made me feel accepted. It sounds so simple, but for me, it was incredibly powerful. I wasn’t the gay friend. I wasn’t the outsider. I was just Ben. I was one of the boys. And I don’t think I fully realised how much that younger version of myself still needed that until it happened. People have asked why I cried, and I think the simplest explanation is that sometimes you don’t realise how much something has hurt you until you finally experience the opposite.

The Traitors: New Blood – Ben McDonnell (Image: Euan Cherry/NBC)

You referred to Joe as the father figure “that I wish I had”. If you don’t mind me asking, what did you mean by that?

That comment actually had a much deeper meaning than most people probably realised. Growing up gay wasn’t always easy for me. I spent a lot of my younger years wanting to feel understood and accepted without having to change who I was. When it came to my relationship with my stepfather, things turned extremely violent when he found out I was gay. I remember him coming at me with a baseball bat in one hand and a gun in the other. It was the most traumatic day of my life. I was ultimately kicked out of the house and cut off. Experiencing that kind of rejection from someone who was supposed to love and protect you is something that stays with you, no matter how old you get. I think for a long time, I carried that experience with me, especially when it came to feeling accepted by other men. There was something about Joe that made me feel genuinely comfortable and accepted. He had this warmth about him, and I never felt like I had to be anyone other than myself around him. It wasn’t necessarily anything extraordinary that he did. It was simply the way he treated me, the kindness he showed me, and the feeling of being accepted by someone I looked up to. So when I said, “Joe is like the dad I wish I had,” it wasn’t just a sweet comment about a friendship I’d made in the castle. It came from a much deeper place. It was about experiencing a kind of acceptance from a father figure that I had desperately wanted growing up. I don’t think Joe even realised at the time just how much that meant to me. And of course, in true Traitors fashion, the man I finally found that fatherly connection with turned out to be a Traitor! But while he may have been lying to me about the game, the friendship and love I felt from him were very real.

Looking at the UK versions of The Traitors, both civilian and celebrity, four winners have been LGBTQ+. Do you think the gays have the best strategy?

Absolutely. Most of the gay people I know know how to read a room. I think a lot of LGBTQ+ people grow up learning how to read people and situations very carefully. Sometimes that’s because we’re trying to figure out whether we’re in a safe environment, whether someone is accepting, or whether we can truly be ourselves. And those skills can translate surprisingly well into a game like The Traitors. We’re observant. We pick up on little changes in people’s behaviour. And let’s be honest, the gays love a little drama and detective work. That being said, I clearly didn’t have the winning strategy because I got murdered! But I did clock Katie, and I think I had a pretty good understanding of what was happening around me. Unfortunately, knowing someone is a Traitor and actually surviving long enough to do something about it are two very different things. So yes, I think the gays have an advantage. We just need to stop getting murdered before we can collect that moneyyyy, honey! For what it’s worth, at least we bring the fashion and the looks (Hello, fur coat!).

If you had to be remembered for one thing from your time on the show, what would you hope it would be? I think “6ft 3′ Sasquatch” is pretty iconic!

Listen, being remembered as a 6ft 3in Sasquatch is not exactly the legacy I envisioned when I signed up for the show, but I’ll take it! I went into The Traitors wanting to play hard, have fun, and be myself. And I genuinely think I accomplished that. I was loud, I was emotional, I made people laugh, I made some questionable decisions, and apparently I was the first person to hug Alan Cumming when we got our first Traitor. Which, honestly, should be an achievement in itself. But if there’s one thing I hope people remember, it’s that moment when I talked about finally feeling like one of the boys. Because beneath the cowboy hat, the fur coats, and the ridiculous one-liners, there’s a much more personal story about acceptance and belonging. If one person watched that moment and felt a little less alone in their own experience, that means more to me than any prize money ever could.

The Traitors: New Blood – Ben McDonnell (Image: Euan Cherry/NBC)

Now that you’ve had a taste of reality TV, what’s next?

Hopefully something where people aren’t actively trying to murder me! I’ve actually been an actor for years, so television isn’t entirely new territory for me, but The Traitors has opened up a completely different world of opportunities. My main focus moving forward is continuing to build my acting career in scripted television and film, while also growing my podcast, It’s Ben a Week. Acting has always been my passion, and I’m excited to see what opportunities come from The Traitors. That being said, I’ve always believed in never closing doors or saying no to an opportunity before hearing it out. So if more reality television is in my future, I’m certainly not opposed to it! But scripted TV and film are where my heart is, and that’s ultimately where I’d love to see my career continue to grow. My hope is that I can continue representing a version of the LGBTQ+ community that people don’t always get to see on mainstream television. You can be a cowboy, an actor, a podcaster, a little outrageous, and gay. There’s no rule saying you have to fit into one box. And if Alan Cumming ever needs a six-foot-three Sasquatch for another show, he knows where to find me.