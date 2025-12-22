Dave Lynn remembers 50 years in showbusiness: nude modelling, awful coffee and training to be a celebrant (EXCLUSIVE)

Marking over 50 years in show business this year, Dave Lynn is the epitome of classic British drag. After coming up alongside the likes of Lily Savage and Maisie Trollette in the smoke-filled bars of 70s London, he’s seen drag evolve from backroom cabaret to mainstream pop culture. Whether you know him for his cameo in Beautiful Thing or from countless nights commanding the queer stages of London and Brighton, Dave has carried the sequin-covered torch for six decades. Still performing, still adored, and still keeping the young ones on their toes, here he reflects on his drag highs and horrors, the changing queer scene, and the icons who shaped his remarkable journey.

What’s your craziest backstage story?

When I was just starting at [Camden queer venue] Black Cap, there was a wonderful artist, Mrs Shufflewick, who unfortunately was an alcoholic. She passed out drunk on the dressing-room floor, and her name got called, and she sprang up and went and did her act flawlessly, then returned and laid down on the floor and went back to sleep.

Most interesting thing you’ve done for money?

I did nude modelling when I was young, while I was starting out. And in the pandemic, I trained to be a barista and realised that I was the worst coffee maker in the whole of England.

Campest thing you’ve ever done?

During the pandemic, I used to dress up on a Thursday and go out on the street and do a show for the neighbours.

Weirdest place you’ve performed?

In a boxing ring. I had no idea beforehand. They rang the bell after, and the boxers came in. I just left by the back door, confused.

Biggest career highlight?

I was on Faking It and trained an ex-sailor to be a drag queen. We stayed in touch and did a few shows together. He’d even fill in for me sometimes.

Best Pride memory?

Maisie Trollette and I were each riding in classic cars in the Brighton Pride parade. She’d chosen the nicest one, of course, and had two gorgeous semi-naked boys on it, and I was in the cheaper one behind. Her car broke down and everyone said we should give her a push. I said, “She can go fuck herself!” Maisie was very naughty, like an imp. I miss her dearly.

Who’d play you in a biopic?

Barbra Streisand. We have the same singing voice.

How did Dave Lynn’s career start?

I started at the Black Cap in Camden in 1975 after a mate dared me to enter a talent contest. I was around Lily Savage and all those brilliant queens. In 1996, after Jonathan Harvey saw me perform, he asked me to be in Beautiful Thing – no audition, just like that. Then Coronation Street followed, which was terrifying but such an honour. I’ve been in Brighton over 40 years now, still performing, still acting, and I even trained as a celebrant.

When I started, it was underground, but that made it more fun. Then AIDS came along. I remember doing a show with Lily Savage at the White Swan and I said after, “Did you see that? It was like a cloud over the audience.” But they needed entertainment; they needed to laugh. Now, after the pandemic, it’s hard to make ends meet – venues are suffering. But the gay scene has always been fighting. That’s why we’ve achieved so much.

