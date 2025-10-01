Sam Smith announces To Be Free residency in San Francisco, marking Castro Theatre reopening

Sam Smith will headline the reopening of San Francisco’s historic Castro Theatre with an eight-night concert residency, To Be Free: San Francisco, in February 2026. The booking follows a two-year closure while the landmark venue underwent extensive renovations.

The residency will run 10–11, 13–14, 17–18, and 20–21 February, marking the first performances at the theatre since it closed in early 2024. Smith will become the first major act to inaugurate the newly refurbished space.

To mark the announcement, they released a cover of Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’. The accompanying video was shot in and around the Castro Theatre and the surrounding Castro District. It begins inside the theatre with scaffolding still in place and moves onto the streets, before culminating in a small parade toward the marquee and a moment of Smith selling tickets at the box office.

“It’s truly an honour to become part of this iconic venue’s history” – Sam Smith on reopening The Castro

“I love San Francisco and The Castro especially has been so central to the Queer community here over the years,” Smith said. “These shows will also celebrate the official reopening, so it’s truly an honour to become part of this iconic venue’s history.”

The To Be Free name ties into their latest single of the same title, a raw acoustic track featuring The TwoCity Chorus. Produced by Smith and Simon Aldred in a single vocal-and-guitar take, the song explores themes of vulnerability, freedom, and self-acceptance. ‘To Be Free’ has already drawn praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and the New York Times for its emotional resonance.

When do tickets for To Be Free: San Francisco go on sale?

This San Francisco residency follows Smith’s To Be Free: New York City run, which begins 8 October 2025 at the Warsaw in Brooklyn. That series quickly sold out its initial 12 dates, prompting additional shows through November and December.

The Castro Theatre renovation, led by Another Planet Entertainment, cost around $41 million and brought significant upgrades. These include restored ceiling artwork and chandelier, new HVAC, upgraded audio and visual systems, expanded restrooms, improved ADA accessibility, and a reworked floor designed to allow flexible seating arrangements.

Tickets for To Be Free: San Francisco go on sale 7 October at 10 a.m. PT.