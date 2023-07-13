Sam Smith to contribute new song Man I Am to Barbie soundtrack

Sam Smith will contribute a new song called ‘Man I Am’ to the upcoming Barbie soundtrack, it has been confirmed.

What’s more, they were asked to create the song, written from the perspective of Ken, by none other than Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Sam joins the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua on the Mark Ronson-produced record, dropping on 21 July.

The soundtrack comes out on the same day as the Margot Robbie-starring film.

Sam has previously teased the song by sharing an Instagram video of themselves dancing in a Barbie hoodie.

“We honestly had so much fun with this” – Sam Smith on Barbie soundtrack contribution

Reflecting on the song, Sam – who identifies as non-binary – said in a statement: “I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film.”

The star – who last night walked the pink carpet for the London premiere of the film – furthermore added: “I was invited by the incredible Mark Ronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this.

“I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together.”

one of the most epic pieces of sexual synth pop majesty i have ever been a part of and the final piece of Ken's story. vocals that send chills through you. I CANNOT WAIT FOR YOU TO HEAR THIS SONG WITH THE ICON SAM SMITH @barbiethealbum 💗🔥💗🔥💗🔥💗🔥💗🔥💗🔥💗🔥💗🔥💗 https://t.co/zUp8qpmzCm — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) July 10, 2023

He added of ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ singer Sam: “I CANNOT WAIT FOR YOU TO HEAR THIS SONG WITH THE ICON SAM SMITH.”



Sam’s last single release was ‘Vulgar’ – a collaboration with Madonna. (The latter now on the mend after a spell in hospital.)