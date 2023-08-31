Saltburn: Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan’s queer thriller gets first trailer

The upcoming queer thriller starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, Saltburn, has got its first trailer.

The film sees the Euphoria and Eternals actors star as Oxford University students, the former coming from a privileged background.

“I see why Felix likes you so much. You’re so real,” Oliver is told at one point after remarks made elsewhere about his rental tuxedo.

“This place is not for you,” Oliver is told in another scene.

Jacob Elordi in Saltburn (Image: Amazon Studios)

After a series of dramatic shots and the warning that “lots of people get lost in Saltburn,” Felix tells Oliver: “It’s casual.”

A synopsis for the film reads: “Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

The film is written and directed by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Barry Keoghan in Saltburn (Image: Amazon Studios)

It also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

Saltburn will also open the 67th BFI London Film Festival on 4 October, as reported by Variety.

Fennell has said: “I’m honored that our film is able to open this year’s BFI London Film Festival. It is a festival that inspired me so much growing up, one that I followed excitedly from my bedroom on the other side of London.

“It feels extra-special that ‘Saltburn,’ this very British tale of excess, is able to make its international debut at the wonderful BFI.”

Saltburn will be in select theaters on 24 November 2023.