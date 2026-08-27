RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 8 guest judges to include Layton Williams, Duncan James and Cat Burns
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 8 will premiere 3 September 2026 at 7pm on BBC iPlayer and 9pm for BBC Three
By Aaron Sugg
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 8 has unveiled its star-studded line-up of guest judges and surprise appearances from the likes of Layton Williams, Cat Burns, Rick Astley and more.
The announcement comes one week before the new series graces our screens on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on 3 September 2026.
The show will see 12 new queens compete for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar, serving “charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent” at the highest calibre.
Speaking to Attitude, one of the series 8 queens competing for the crown, Lucky Roy Singh, the first Sikh South Asian queen to compete on the show, offered a glimpse of the drama to come.
“Some people like to throw a stone and hide their hand, but at the end of the day, I was onto them,” they teased.
Returning judges include RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, who will be joined by 10 guest judges across all 10 episodes.
Guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 8
Thandiwe Newton
Anne-Marie
Cat Burns
Kadiff Kirwan
Michèle Lamy
Michelle de Swarte
Rick Astley
Erin O’Connor
Layton Williams
Martin Fry
Celebrity cameos
The series will also feature cameo appearances from Arian Nik, actor and star of Daddy Issues; Blue heartthrob Duncan James; supermodel Kristen McMenamy; musical theatre star Mazz Murray; dance-pop duo Booty Luv; and choreographer Claudimar Neto.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 8 will premiere 3 September 2026 at 7pm on BBC iPlayer and 9pm for BBC Three.