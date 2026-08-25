Joe Lycett says fans were ‘surprised’ when he had a child with a woman: ‘I’ve never said that I’m gay’
The comedian discussed his sexuality, public image and experience of becoming a parent on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast
By Callum Wells
Joe Lycett has spoken about the assumptions surrounding his sexuality after becoming a father, saying he was surprised by the number of people who viewed him as gay.
The comedian discussed his sexuality, public image and experience of becoming a parent on Fearne Cotton‘s Happy Place podcast.
“You know, I’ve never said that I’m gay because I’ve never been gay,” Lycett said.
“They were like, ‘But you’re the gay man'” – Joe Lycett on fans’ reaction to him welcoming a child with a woman
Lycett, who became a father in 2024 to a baby boy, has previously spoken publicly about being bisexual and pansexual.
However, Lycett said, “Lots of people were surprised when I had a child with a woman because they were like, ‘But you’re the gay man.’
“But because I’m camp and I do innuendo and all those sorts of things people have this idea of what that is.
“On stage, I kind of played on these things because they’re funny ultimately. But how much of that has filtered into what I actually am? And is the stage persona the same as me? And, you know, these things sort of oscillate a lot.”
Who is Joe Lycett’s girlfriend?
Lycett first publicly confirmed he had a girlfriend during Late Night Lycett in 2024.
At the time, he said: “I’ve talked about being bisexual for years but people presume I’m homosexual based on my entire personality… yes, I’ve got a girlfriend and people have been very nice about it.”
His partner’s identity has remained private. Lycett has said she uses a pseudonym because her job means she “can’t be in the public eye”.