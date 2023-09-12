RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 gets release date

After Monday’s (11 September) ru-veal of the queens competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5, many were keen to know when the show would air. Now we know!

The fifth series of Drag Race UK will return to BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer on Thursday 28 September.

For the next 10 weeks after the series five queens will face off to be crowned the UK’s next drag superstar.

They’ll be judged by Mama Ru, as well as Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton, and an array of special guest judges.

Among those gracing the Drag Race UK mainstage are Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo, Kristen McMenamy, as well as actress Suranne Jones.

Designer Daphne Guinness and comedian Joel Dommett will also guest judge.

Elsewhere, Vogue royalty Edward Enninful OBE will be visiting the Drag Race UK werkroom to advise the queens on the design challenge.

Carol Vorderman and Alexandra Burke will also be offering their best Blanket Blanks in Drag Race mainstay Snatch Game.

And Strictly Come Dancing‘s Karen Hauer as well as Claudimar Neto will be helping with choreography.

But that’s not all!

New for 2023 is The After Shave with Danny Beard, the winner of the last series. Each week Danny will sit down with the eliminated queen in an exclusive backstage interview.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 5 returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on 28 September at 9pm. The After Shave with Danny Beard airs after each episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK at 10:15pm.