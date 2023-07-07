Former Drag Race star Tyra Sanchez arrested with ‘big old dildo’

James Ross, formerly known as RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Tyra Sanchez, has been arrested in Florida.

Ross was arrested on Thursday (6 July) while protesting a 17 May arrest regarding his alleged resisting arrest after a car accident in Starke.

Ross officially retired from his drag persona of Tyra Sanchez in 2020. He won Drag Race season two, beating Jujubee and Jessica Wild.

EW reported on Thursday that Ross was being held at Bradford County Jail in the Starke area of Florida.

Chief of Police, Jeff Johnson, told EW that Ross was arrested wearing “a little G-string with a black bra on.”

He continued: “It still was within the ‘freedom of speech’ category. The problem we had was it was in an intersection within a construction zone, but it wasn’t really causing a traffic problem.”

This changed, however, when Ross allegedly returned home before returning to the intersection with “a big old dildo.”

Johnson added: “He comes back out on the road and starts shaking it, and that’s when people started stopping and cussing at him, and causing a traffic problem. It was bad from there on.”

Ross is reportedly being charged with one count of breaching the peace.