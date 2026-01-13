Rochelle Humes spills the tea on The Saturdays’s reunion: ‘We probably do owe the record label an album’

Rochelle Humes has teased a Saturdays reunion more than a decade after their last major performance on the Greatest Hits Live! tour in 2014.

In an interview with Hunger magazine, Humes confessed that she and her bandmates: Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Mollie King, and Vanessa White – owe their record label, Polydor Records, an album.

Since their last album, Finest Selection: The Greatest Hits, in 2014, the group have been on an extended break with no new material, focusing instead on their solo careers in TV and music.

“They couldn’t understand the idea that, actually, five girls [could] get on” – Rochelle Humes on The Saturdays taking a break, not splitting

Speaking to the publication about rumours that the girls had split, Humes said: “Everyone wanted that drama for us. They couldn’t understand the idea that, actually, five girls [could] get on. But no, we didn’t [split].”

She admitted the group did have disagreements but compared their relationship to being like sisters, after The Saturdays formed in 2007 and spent seven years releasing four studio albums.

Despite their break, the pair have not ruled out creating music together again. Humes said: “I don’t think we even planned to not do anything again. It was more like, I wanna try this thing, or, yeah, I’m having these conversations.”

“I think we probably do owe the record label an album” – Humes on a Saturdays reunion

The This Morning presenter explained that the plan was to explore different career avenues alongside their artistry, though she added: “But I think we probably do owe the record label an album.”

The girl group members’s careers have flourished. Humes first started hosting This Morning in August 2013, when she and her husband, Marvin Humes, stood in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Bridge first appeared as a panellist on Loose Women in late 2020, becoming a regular in 2021.

Other members have continued to pursue solo music careers. The band’s hit single ‘What About Us’ reached UK number one in 2013 from their Living for the Weekend album.

