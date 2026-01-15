Robyn slams Elon Musk, admitting she hated him ‘way before it was cool’

Robyn has slammed Elon Musk, stating that she hated him “way before it was cool”, making fun of the time he sent a Tesla car into space.

After the Swedish singer announced her new album, Sexistential, set for release on 27 March 2026, following her critically acclaimed 2018 album Honey, she appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast (14 January).

Speaking about Musk, Robyn commented: “I always hated him, way before it was cool to hate him… because there was a time where it wasn’t cool to hate him.”

“I started hating him when he put a Tesla in space with a David Bowie song on it” – Robyn detesting Elon Musk

Recalling the time the billionaire sent a Tesla Roadster into space in 2018 as the payload for SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, with a dummy driver named “Starman”, Robyn called the gesture “tacky”.

“I started hating him when he put a Tesla in space with a David Bowie song on it… as if there wasn’t enough shit floating around,” she said.

“The fact that a commercial company can decide what to do with natural resources and also do tacky things, like sending a stupid fucking car into space that’s also dangerous for people… can we all just have a vote on whoever gets to do anything?” she continued.

“I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny” – Robyn on her upcoming album Sexistential

Gearing up for the release of Sexistential, Robyn’s ninth studio LP after an eight-year hiatus, she has already released the lead single ‘Dopamine’, along with the album’s title track and ‘Talk To Me’.

The 46-year-old singer said the musical process was inspired by her sex life. “Exploring my sensual life is the same feeling as when I make a good song,” she said.

“It’s such a beautiful, sensitive vibration that takes so much work to keep afloat. I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny, it doesn’t even have to be about sex, but it’s feeling sensual and attracted to things that I enjoy, and not letting anything take over that,” she added.

