Rob Madge to star in Buyer & Cellar at intimate London King’s Head Theatre run

Award-winning actor and writer Rob Madge is set to star in comedy production Buyer & Cellar at London’s King’s Head Theatre this autumn, followed by a run in Plymouth.

Running from 18 September to 19 October, the production will then transfer to The Drum at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 29 October to 3 November.

Directed by Kirk Jameson and written by Jonathan Tolins, the intimate one-person show tells the story of Alex, an out-of-work actor who finds himself working in Barbra Streisand’s legendary basement shopping mall.

Madge, best known for their hit show My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?), takes on the role a decade after the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway production starring Michael Urie closed.

“This is a sublime piece of work” – Rob Madge on Buyer & Cellar

Madge expressed their excitement about the project, saying in a statement: “Some might think it quite the stretch for me to be playing a role that isn’t myself for once but I cannot wait to get stuck in. Still quite camp though, so all in all, a perfect fit.

“This is a sublime piece of work – laughing out loud as I read the script on the Tube kind of stuff.”

Talking to Attitude in 2015 during the show’s London run, Michael Urie shared some insights on it. “The more you know about Barbra, the more insight you’ll have to the play and the more tidbits you’ll get from the play, but it very much stands on its own,” he said.

Buyer & Cellar won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Solo Show and was named best unique theatrical experience by the Off-Broadway Alliance during its record-breaking run at New York’s Barrow Street Theatre. Made also won the Theatre Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar for My Son’s a Queer, (But What Can You Do?).

Buyer & Cellar tickets

Tickets are on sale now for the King’s Head Theatre run, with prices ranging from £10 to £34. Tickets for the Theatre Royal Plymouth performances will go on general sale on 20 June.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the King’s Head Theatre and Theatre Royal Plymouth websites.