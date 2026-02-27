Rihanna teases new music after posting late-night studio session

Rihanna has fuelled speculation about new music after posting footage of herself in a recording studio.

The singer uploaded a video yesterday (26 February) showing parts of her day and night, including a late studio session that began in the early hours of the morning. Clips filmed at around 2:30am show Rihanna recording alongside sound engineers, although the audio is muted and no music can be heard.

At one point, she jokes to the team: “We should have coffee someday, get to know each other. Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

When was Rihanna’s last single released?

Rihanna has not released a studio album since 2016’s ANTI. Her most recent musical project was the single ‘Friend of Mine’, recorded for the 2025 Smurfs film soundtrack.

Before heading to the studio, Rihanna spent several hours at a meeting for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The video shows her arriving shortly after 9pm, reviewing fabric samples and discussing designs with staff. She also signs copies of her albums Loud, Music of the Sun and Good Girl Gone Bad during the session.

“I still have to go to the studio after this and I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio,” she says in the clip. “Longest day ever.”

The meeting continues until nearly 2am before she moves directly to the recording session.

The video then shifts to the following morning. Rihanna reveals she had not slept when “mom duties” began at 7am. She films herself making a Mardi Gras costume using sequins, green feathers and customised denim. By 8:30am, she carries her son Riot outside wearing the finished outfit. The post ends with the caption: “Commercial break.”

Rihanna shares three children with rapper A$AP Rocky – sons RZA, three, and Riot, two, and daughter Rocki, born in September 2025.