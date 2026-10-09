RENT at Tom Stoppard Theatre in London review: The definitive revival – every young LGBTQ person should see it

Freezing flat-shares, unaffordable rents and beloved independent spaces disappearing into the hands of corporate landlords. It’s the quintessential young person’s experience in 2026. But Jonathan Larson’s bohemians in RENT were living it 30 years ago.

While most of the world understands the lives of young people in ’90s New York through the rose-tinted glasses of Friends, another reality was unfolding, as HIV/AIDS and poverty ravaged through politically active, creative and queer communities.

Now, almost 20 years after its last major London outing, RENT has burst back onto the West End, and this time it’s here to stay.

Larson’s sung-through musical has a tumultuous history, at best, with West End audiences. When it first arrived on this side of the pond in 1998, the Broadway production was a cultural phenomenon, yet its London counterpart struggled to replicate that success and closed after just 18 months.

Gaten Matarazzo as Mark (Image: Pamela Raith)

This time around Luke Sheppard, director of Paddington the Musical and &Juliet, has created this pared back, but by no means scaled down, production.

Living true to the musical’s boho spirit, this revival is the antithesis of any other currently running West End show. A large chunk of the audience is sat on stage alongside the cast, employing 360-degree staging and multimedia storytelling without dizzying.

This production is deliberate and fully committed to each decision, especially for one opening 30 years after the Broadway debut of the show and coinciding with Larson’s tragic death just hours before the show’s first preview. Sheppard’s RENT is both a respectful revival of the original, but is also not afraid to diverge and stand on its own two feet.

The show follows a year in the life of a rag-tag group of friends, who are a mesh of exes, lovers and roommates all affected by the AIDS crisis ravaging through the city.

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo brings wonderful sincerity to Mark Cohen, an aspiring filmmaker documenting the lives of his friends, while Travis Ross brilliantly captures the anguish of his roommate Roger Davis, a struggling musician living with HIV.

From the moment the roommates blow the only functioning plug in their cavernous East Village loft, that would leave any millennial optimist drooling, the auditorium practically convulses to the opening number.

Thankfully, before their power blows, Mark is able to answer a call from Tom Collins, portrayed boisterously by Billy Nevers, who sadly gets mugged and stabbed before being able to make his way up to his friends’ loft.

The selfless drag queen Angel Dummont Schunard comes to Collins’ rescue just in the nick of time, as the two soon find they have a connection. Angel’s empathetic nature is expertly embodied by Jeevan Braigh, who is undeniable as a star in the making – if not, one who has just arrived.

And finally, Lazy Violet and Danielle Fiamanya are undeniable, charming and expertly frustrating as the volatile lovers – Maureen Johnson and Joanne Jefferson, respectively. The couple are brought into the fold by a frantic call Maureen makes to have her ex Mark [Matarzzo] help save the tech on her upcoming performance.

Billy Nevers as Collins and Jeevan Braich as Angel (Image: Pamela Raith)

Sheppard also wisely abandons the cartoonish garbs associated with previous productions, with Mark, for once, not wearing his signature blue and burgundy striped jumper. This decision allowing the characters to feel like recognisable young people at the centre of this crisis, rather than caricatures of early ’90s bohemia.

The same restraint extends to the staging. Twelve chairs become an endlessly versatile centrepiece around the stage, their simplicity inviting interpretations beyond their practical purpose.

I found myself wondering whether they might represent the countless lives lost to AIDS, or perhaps the spaces left behind at tables where friends once gathered.

Whatever their intended symbolism, their presence is a reminder that this production understands the power of simplicity.

Even if previous productions, the film or pro-shot left you cold, Sheppard’s revival is your best chance of falling for RENT, stripping away the theatrical excess without sacrificing Larson’s music, and treating his characters with the sincerity and care they deserve.

This is the definitive RENT revival. It will become a staple among every other iteration and the basis for future productions, both amateur and professional.