Rebel Wilson marries partner Ramona Agruma in Italian destination wedding

Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma after the pair got married on Saturday (28 September).

According to a report by People magazine, Wilson, 44, and Agruma, 40, tied the knot at a destination wedding in Sardinia, Italy.

In a post on Instagram, Wilson confirmed the wedding, writing: “Married. Sardinia 28.9.24.”

The couple both wore off-the-shoulder white dresses and held matching bouquets of white roses, as per pictures acquired by the Daily Mail.

“Rebel is really excited to be getting married to the love of her life,” a source told the publication. “It is going to be stunning and super romantic. She is madly in love and can’t wait to be wed.”

Wilson and Agruma became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

Writing about the moment in her book, Rebel Rising: A Memoir, the Pitch Perfect star recalled: “Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases. I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, ‘So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?’ ‘Yes,’ she says through the tears streaming down her face.”

Wilson announced she was dating Agruma in an Instagram post in 2022, which also acted as her coming out.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Wilson wrote, tagging post with the hashtag #LoveIsLove.

The couple share a daughter, Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate in 2022.

In an interview with Australia’s The Morning Show in 2022, Agruma said that the arrival of Wilson and Royce in her life had been “life changing”.

“It’s like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change,” she said (as per People). “When you think, ‘Aw, I wish I would go have a massage’ or something, instead you’re like, ‘No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'”

We wish the couple all the best!