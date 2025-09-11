Ray Noir announces new EP Against The Machine and UK & European tour

London-based queer artist Ray Noir will release their new EP, Against The Machine, on 18 September 2025, accompanied by a UK and European tour.

Described by Noir as their most personal and unapologetic project yet, the EP blends industrial rock, goth, and electro-metal to explore love, loss, and defiance from the perspective of a queer person fighting to be seen.

Produced by Jon Cass, Against The Machine features a guest appearance from Grammy-winning guitarist Steve Stevens, known for his work with Billy Idol and Michael Jackson, on the opener ‘Razorblade Romance’.

Other tracks include the gothic anthem ‘Dead Valentine’, the politically charged ‘Mad World’, and a darker reimagining of Noir’s cult hit ‘YMATD (You, Me And The Devil)’.

“This EP is about trying to find love when you’ve always been told you don’t deserve it,” Noir said. “As a queer person, especially coming from the black metal scene in Norway, it sometimes feels like you’re just screaming into the void. This project is that scream.”

They will celebrate the EP with a free release party at The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on 19 September, before heading to Kingston-Upon-Thames to play The Fighting Cocks with Pretty Addicted and Play/Dead.

A deluxe edition of Against The Machine will follow in December 2025

The tour continues in London at The Dome, supporting Die Krupps, then moves to Oslo’s Revolver with Pretty Addicted and Hell:Sector. In November, Noir will perform in Rome at Traffic Club and Florence at VHS Club, supporting Alien Vampires and Psycholies.

A deluxe edition of Against The Machine will follow in December 2025, featuring remixes by Tension Control, Verona on Venus, Junkie Kut, and Die Kur, with vinyl and CD releases also planned. A music video for ‘Mad World’ will accompany the EP on release.

Noir previously got naked for Attitude’s Body Issue – with their unique body art making them stand out from any crowd.