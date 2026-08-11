Ray Noir and Danny Blu to drop new song ‘Gothstar’ for upcoming EP

Ray Noir, the self-proclaimed Queer Goth-Rave-Metal Menace, is teaming up with NYC alternative artist Danny Blu on their new single, ‘Gothstar’, dropping 13 August 2026.

Described as a collision of techno, metalcore and rave, the track promises to transport listeners from the famous nightclub Berghain “straight into the mosh pit”.

In true Noir fashion, ‘Gothstar’ celebrates queer energy, goth glamour, unapologetic confidence and radical self-expression.

When is Ray Noir’s Gothstar EP coming out?

Ray Noir (Image: FELIX BARTLETT)

‘Gothstar’ is also the larger character and persona at the centre of Noir’s upcoming EP of the same name, scheduled for release on 17 September 2026.

The project’s third single, ‘Boys’, is out now, with Noir describing it as “the sound of being a bit too drunk, locking eyes with someone across the room and already planning your future together”.

Alongside the new single, Noir has released its official music video, serving up punk-rock chaos with both artists dressed in striking black leather.

Who are Noir and Danny Blu?

Blu, former frontman of Echo Black, relaunched his solo career with the single ‘Bubble’ in 2019, later releasing EPs including The Pale Horse and Molotov in 2021.

Noir began his solo music career with his debut single, ‘Double Trouble’, in 2014, before going on to collaborate with a range of underground artists. ‘Gothstar’ follows his 2024 mixtape Scorpio.

To celebrate the EP, Ray Noir will host a free release party at Slim Jim’s Liquor Store in London on 19 September, with tickets available via DICE.