Priscilla, Queen of the Desert actor Terence Stamp dies aged 87

Oscar-nominated actor Terence Stamp, known for his role in queer-cult-classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert film, has died aged 87, his family confirmed on Sunday (17 August).

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” Stamp’s family wrote in a statement.

Renowned for his role as Bernadette Bassenger, a transgender woman in the 1990s Australian comedy, Bernadette joined two drag queens on a road trip across the outback in their bus, Priscilla. The performance earned him Golden Globe, BAFTA and AACTA nominations.

“You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels” – Guy Pearce

Former co-star Guy Pearce took to X (formerly Twitter) in light of his friend’s death: “Fairwell dear Tel,” Pearce wrote. “You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels. We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA. Wishing you well on your way ‘Ralph’.”

Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels. We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA. Wishing you well on your way ‘Ralph’! xxxx💕 — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) August 17, 2025

As well as his iconic role in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, he is also remembered for his acting as villain General Zod in Superman in 1970 and its 1980 sequel, and earned an Academy Award nomination for his debut in Billy Budd in 1960s.

“He was a wonderful man – and he’s not done yet” – Priscilla director Stephan Elliott

The actor’s passing comes a year after Priscilla director Stephan Elliott confirmed that a sequel is in the works with the original cast, including Stamp, to feature.

Speaking to Guardian Australia in 2024: “People have been screaming for me to do this for 30 years and suddenly, I had the realisation that we’re getting old. We’re losing people.”

Since then, no further updates have been shared on the return of the beloved comedy.

Writing in the Guardian in light of the star’s death Elliott wrote: “He was an enigma. And then he’d show up, use the eyes and turn everybody to jelly. He was a wonderful man – and he’s not done yet.”

Earlier this year, Attitude marked the film’s 30th anniversary by retracing its iconic outback journey across Australia, from Adelaide’s Fringe Festival to Uluru and Kings Canyon.