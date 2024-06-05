Russell Tovey cameos in new Pet Shop Boys video directed by All Of Us Strangers’ Andrew Haigh

Pet Shop Boys have today unveiled their latest music video – and if you didn’t want to move to the improbably cool Margate before, you will after this.

The clip for ‘A new bohemia’ is filmed in the settlement dubbed Shoreditch-on-Sea, and plays like a moving postcard for the seaside town.

What’s more, it’s directed All Of Us Strangers legend Andrew Haigh, and stars not one but two of Margate’s most famous local residents – Looking actor Russell Tovey and iconic artist Tracey Emin.

These lot are a local tourism dream team!

“A dream come true” – Andrew Haigh on his Pet Shop Boys video

Discussing making of the video, Pet Shop Boys said in a statement: “We had a lovely sunny day in Margate filming this video with Andrew Haigh, fresh from his success with All of Us Strangers.

“Thanks to Andrew and all concerned, in particular the many local residents who took part, including Russell Tovey and Tracey Emin.”

Pet Shop Boys are still dropping new music five decades into their career (Image: Supplied)

Andrew added: “I have loved the Pet Shop Boys since the release of ‘Please’. I have every album and have seen them play live many times over the years. Getting to make a music video with them has been a dream come true.”

The ‘A new bohemia’ single is available now as a five-track digital bundle which includes a radio edit and the original demo of the track, plus an Alex Metric remix. Two further tracks are also included: the previously unreleased Pet Shop Boys songs ‘It’s not a crime’ and ‘I’ve got plans (involving you)’. They were originally written by Chris and Neil in 1982 and re-recorded in 2022.

Russell Tovey is among the famous faces to make an appearance in the video (Image: Supplied)

A CD single will also be released on Friday 5 July and is available to pre-order now.

Earlier this week the BBC announced that Pet Shop Boys will headline the Sunday night (8 September) at this year’s Radio 2 in the Park. The three-day event will take place in Preston with the duo set to perform a ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ production – featuring classic hits and the latest singles from their best-selling new album ‘Nonetheless’. Tickets for the show are on sale now.