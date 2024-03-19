Paul O’Grady: Moving documentary to air marking one year since entertainer’s death

A documentary celebrating the life and legacy of late comedian and broadcaster Paul O’Grady is to air next week, a day after the one-year anniversary of the star’s death.

The 90-minute film, titled The Life and Death of Lily Savage, will explore O’Grady’s iconic drag queen persona that shot him to fame in the 1990s.

Airing on ITV on 29 March, the documentary promises to be a richly personal look at O’Grady’s trailblazing career, featuring interviews with his daughter Sharyn Mousley and close friends like Sir Ian McKellen, Julian Clary, and Graham Norton.

The film will chart Lily Savage’s underground beginnings in London’s gay scene in the 1970s and 80s, at a time of widespread discrimination. As producer Clare Barton notes, “It has been very emotional and moving to interview the people who knew him best and to delve into the golden archive of Paul in his absolute prime.”

“Everybody loved Lily, and everyone wanted Lily” – Graham Norton

Speaking in the documentary, Julian Clary says: “I couldn’t think of anything more terrifying than Lily’s beady eye landing on you if you were in the audience. She could control a whole room with charisma, but also with that kind of aggression.”

Lily Savage appears on Parkinson (Image: BBC)

Graham Norton adds: “Lily made me laugh in a way that I can’t think of anything else that made me laugh. Everybody loved Lily, and everyone wanted Lily.”

ITV will also air O’Grady’s final TV project before his death – a two-part series titled Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure. Airing for the first time, the show will see him travel across Thailand and Laos celebrating elephant conservation efforts.

“O’Grady used his platform to do so much good, for the queer community and others” – Attitude Editor in Chief Cliff Joannou

Paul O’Grady died aged 67 on 28 March, 2023. Just days earlier, he had been touring the musical Annie, in which he played Miss Hannigan. He was set to resume the role in performances later in the year.

Paul O’Grady with Peter Tatchell, supporting the LGBTQ+ campaigner’s #ApologiseNow campaign (Image: Peter Tatchell Foundation)

Cliff Joannou, Attitude’s editor in chief, said at the time: “Lily Savage was one of the first relatable examples of drag culture I ever saw on TV,” adding that “O’Grady used his platform to do so much good, for the queer community and others.”

“He showed me that you could be the most fabulous freak, and also have the greatest humanity,” he added.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage and Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure will air on ITV1, ITVX and STV over the Easter period, marking one year since the world lost a true entertainment legend.