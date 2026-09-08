Practical Magic 2 star Xolo Maridueña reveals why queer viewers will ‘totally identify’ with Joey King’s character (EXCLUSIVE)

Practical Magic 2 star Xolo Maridueña has explained why he thinks queer viewers will “totally identify” with Joey King’s character Kylie Owens in the long-awaited sequel.

Maridueña stars as Gideon, Kylie’s love interest, in the new film, while Solly McLeod plays Thomas Lockland. King and Maisie Williams play the grown-up daughters of Sandra Bullock’s Sally Owens, with Williams portraying Antonia.

Speaking to Attitude alongside McLeod ahead of the film’s release, Maridueña also reflected on the original Practical Magic’s enduring connection with queer audiences.

Why does Xolo Maridueña say queer viewers will “totally identify” with Kylie in Practical Magic 2?

“I think the first film had a lot of impact when it came out with the queer community,” he said.

“And I think that all of the themes and everything is still incredibly relevant in this one and they just kind of brought it to a new generation of people and it’s kind of wonderful.”

The 1998 original, starring Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, has developed a huge cult following in the years since its release.

The sequel picks up around 25 years after the events of the first film, with the Owens family once again confronting their magical legacy and the curse that has haunted them for generations. Bullock and Kidman return as Sally and Gillian, while Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest reprise their roles as Aunt Frances and Aunt Jet.

This time, however, the story puts the spotlight on the next generation of Owens women.

“[Kylie’s] coming to fruition in this movie is, I think, something that I think queer folk will totally identify with” – Maridueña on Practical Magic 2

King plays Kylie Owens, Sally’s daughter, while Williams plays her sister Antonia Owens. Kylie becomes increasingly entangled in the family’s magical secrets — and her relationship with Gideon brings Maridueña’s character directly into her story.

For Maridueña, Kylie’s journey is one that could particularly resonate with LGBTQ+ audiences.

“Especially Kylie’s character, her coming to fruition in this movie is, I think, something that I think queer folk will totally identify with,” he said.

The actor went on to describe another key theme running through the sequel: the experience of loving someone without apology.

“One of the best things about this is the experience of loving someone unapologetically and what bounds you would go for the person that you love,” Maridueña said.

The sequel is based on Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel The Book of Magic

“And that’s, like you said, a universal experience. It doesn’t matter what, you know, colour, gender, anything.”

For Maridueña, the desire to protect the person you love is ultimately what makes the story so powerful.

“The idea that you want to kind of, like, save the person that you love’s life is beautiful,” he added.

Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel is based on Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel The Book of Magic. The story sees the Owens family confront the dark curse that has haunted their lineage, with the new generation taking centre stage.

Practical Magic 2 hits UK cinemas on 11 September 2026.