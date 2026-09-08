Boy George criticises Paloma Faith for supporting Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ speech

Boy George has criticised Paloma Faith for praising Macklemore after the rapper spoke about Palestine during his opening set for Ed Sheeran.

Macklemore performed before Sheeran at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on 4 and 5 September as part of the US leg of the singer’s Loop tour.

During his set, he called for a “Free Palestine” and spoke about people living in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He then performed ‘Hind’s Hall’, his 2024 protest song about the war in Gaza.

What did Macklemore say during his Ed Sheeran performance?

Macklemore also addressed Jewish people in the audience, saying that criticism of Israel and opposition to what he described as apartheid and genocide was not criticism of Jewish people.

Footage from the performance was later shared by Macklemore on Instagram with the caption: “Wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial.”

Faith shared the video on her own social media, writing: “My Hero.”

The Israeli-American Council has since launched a petition calling on Sheeran and his management to remove Macklemore from the remaining dates of the tour. The group said the rapper had used Sheeran’s concert as a platform for what it described as a “one-sided political agenda”.

‘Jewish fans bought tickets to see Ed Sheeran sing last night in NJ, not to be ambushed by Macklemore’s anti-Israel propaganda” – P!nk

P!nk has also entered the debate. She shared a post from StopAntisemitism on her Instagram Story, captioning it: “Awful – Jewish fans bought tickets to see Ed Sheeran sing last night in NJ, not to be ambushed by Macklemore’s anti-Israel propaganda.

“Instead, Macklemore walked onstage in a keffiyeh, shouted ‘Free Palestine,’ accused Israel of a false ‘genocide,’ and turned a mainstream event into a political nightmare against the Jewish state.”

The post said concertgoers were owed refunds and apologies and tagged Sheeran.

George subsequently addressed the controversy on X yesterday (7 September), criticising Macklemore as well as Sheeran and Faith, whom she coached alongside on The Voice UK’s 2016 series.

“[Paloma Faith] is about as political as a soggy tuna sandwich” – Boy George on X

“On the subject of @macklemore, it’s important to note that slogans such as ‘Free Palestine’ offer the appearance of moral courage without requiring much political knowledge.

On the subject of @macklemore it's important to note that slogans such as 'Free Palestine' offer the appearance of moral courage without requiring much political knowledge. @edsheeran clearly has no spine and as for @Palomafaith and her stupid virtuous squealing of delight about… — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 7, 2026

“@edsheeran clearly has no spine and as for @Palomafaith and her stupid virtuous squealing of delight about Mackle-bore when she is about as political as a soggy tuna sandwich.

“The whole thing makes me queasy. Good on @Pink for speaking out and hopefully at some point @edsheeran will address this issue.”

What has Macklemore said about the Israel-Gaza conflict?

Macklemore has been outspoken in his support for Palestinians since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war. In October 2023, he condemned Hamas’s attack on Israel, saying the “bombings, kidnappings and murder of the Israeli people carried out by Hamas was horrific in every way imaginable”. However, he argued that “killing innocent humans in retaliation as collective punishment is not the answer” and called for a ceasefire.

He went on to describe the situation in Gaza as “an unfolding genocide in Palestine” and a “U.S.-backed human catastrophe”, adding: “Gaza is being demolished.” He also criticised the lack of humanitarian access, saying Palestinians were being denied “water, food, and medicine”.

Macklemore has also rejected accusations that criticism of Israel is inherently antisemitic. “I can wholeheartedly love my Jewish brothers and sisters while simultaneously condemning the Israeli government for their mass killings and Apartheid,” he said. He also questioned why there was such a disparity in public sympathy, asking: “How are one group of people’s lives worth more than others?”

At a pro-Palestine rally in Washington, DC, in November 2023, he acknowledged that he was still learning about the conflict but said: “I am teachable. I don’t know enough. But I know enough that this is a genocide.”

His position was further expressed through his 2024 song ‘Hind’s Hall’, which was inspired by pro-Palestinian student protests at Columbia University. In the song, he raps: “Block the barricade until Palestine is free,” and: “I want a ceasefire.”