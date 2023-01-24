Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once, Tár, and The Whale nominated

The nominations for the 2023 Oscar Awards are in and Tár, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and The Whale lead when it comes to LGBTQ representation.

The multiversal adventure, Everything Everywhere All At Once has earned 11 noms, the most of any film this year. Tár has six nominations in total.

Both films have been recognised in the Best Picture category. While both are considered strong contenders it’s a tough category this year. Also nominated are All Quiet On The Western Front, Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Michelle Yeoh is up for Actress in a Leading Role, alongside Tár‘s Cate Blanchett, who plays the fictional lesbian conductor, Lydia Tár.

2023 marks Blanchett’s fifth nomination in the Best Actress category. She has already won once in the category for Blue Jasmine in 2013. She also won in 2004 for Best Supporting Actress for Aviator.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has also been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, who plays the openly gay character, Joy. Ke Huy Quan is nominated for his role in in the film the Supporting Actor category.

The film’s directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are nominated for Directing. The film is also up for costume design, Music (Original Score), Writing (Original Screenplay), and Music (Original Song).

Tár director, Todd Field is nominated for Directing. The film sees Blanchett’s character faced with allegations of impropriety.

Brendan Fraser is nominated for Actor in a Leading Role for his role as a gay English professor mourning the loss of his male partner in The Whale.

The role has earned Fraser much praise and acclaim this awards season, already picking up a Critics Choice award. He faces Elvis‘ Austin Butler, The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Colin Farrell, Paul Escal for Aftersun, and Bill Nighly for Living.

Also nominated for Music (Original Song) is ‘Hold my Hand’ by Lady Gaga for the film Top Gun: Maverick. Lady Gaga previously won an Oscar in this category for ‘Shallow’ from 2019’s A Star is Born.

Gaga faces Rihanna and ‘Lift Me Up,’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The winners will be announced on Sunday 12 March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.