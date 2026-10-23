Bisexual AFL star Mitch Brown welcomes first child with partner

Bisexual AFL star Mitch Brown has welcomed his first child with his partner, Louisa Keck, following an emergency C-section.

Brown, who already has two sons with his ex-wife, shared the news on social media today (23 October), alongside a series of photos.

The baby was born at 11.44pm on 22 October, with the couple naming their newborn Cosmo June Brown.

Mitch Brown welcomes child with Louisa Keck

“An emergency C-section after 33 hours of labour, Louisa Keck – we are in complete awe of you,” Brown captioned the post.

The former AFL player shared photos of himself and his partner in hospital with their newborn, as well as pictures of his two sons, Bowie and Rudy, meeting their new half-sibling.

Brown and his partner, affectionately known as “Lou”, have been together for just over a year. In a birthday tribute to Keck in March 2026, Brown described their relationship as having involved a “wild ride”.

Brown makes history as the first male AFL player to come out as bisexual

Keck has been a huge support to Brown since he publicly came out as bisexual in August 2025, making history as the first male AFL player to do so.

Since coming out, Brown has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ people in sport. Earlier this year, he was honoured as the leader of the ‘Sport’ category in Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

Speaking to Attitude at the time, Brown recalled the “fuck this” moment that came last season after witnessing multiple homophobic incidents on the field.

Reflecting on fatherhood

Reaching out to a journalist, Brown stated simply: “Hey, I’m Mitch. I’ve played AFL for 10 years, and I’m bisexual.”

Reflecting on being a parent, he said: “I just want the boys to grow up in a world where they can show up as themselves and feel like they belong and are accepted, no matter who they are.”